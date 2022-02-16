Even Shoppers Who Hate Cleaning Say This Spray Mop 'Makes Life Easy' — and It's 46% Off at Amazon
Mopping the floor is about to get a whole lot simpler. Rather than relying on a traditional mop and bucket — with gallons of water sloshing all over the place — a spray mop is undeniably the way to go. Consider the O-Cedar ProMist Max Microfiber Spray Mop, the best-seller at Amazon that is currently 46 percent off.
This deep-cleaning tool is designed to remove over 99 percent of bacteria, dirt, and grime with just water — and it's super easy to use. Just fill the spray bottle with water (and a few teaspoons of cleaning solution if you desire), attach a microfiber pad, and get to mopping, spraying water at the press of a button. Thanks to the microfiber pad, the mop picks up even the smallest particles of dust, dirt, grime, and sticky messes and doesn't leave any streaks behind.
The spray mop can be used on just about any hard floor surface, including finished hardwood, wood, laminate, linoleum, ceramic tile, vinyl, and more. The spray mop head flips 180 degrees, allowing you to use both sides of the microfiber pad without having to stop and switch it. Plus, the mop comes with two extra pads, which can be cleaned in the washing machine and used again.
This spray mop is the best-seller in the Commercial Floor Cleaners category, having earned over 24,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers are super impressed, noting that their floors "sparkle." Even shoppers who hate cleaning said this spray mop "makes life easy," and as another wrote: "My hardwood floors have never been cleaner."
Even reviewers who have relied on Swiffer mops are ditching those and replacing them with this spray mop. One explains that they're "absolutely obsessed" with this mop, noting that they appreciate that the microfiber pads are washable and can be used over and over again. Although they have nerve damage in their hands, they're not aggravated by using this mop thanks to the shape of the trigger handle. They even shared, "I actually want to use this mop all the time!"
Head to Amazon and shop the O-Cedar ProMist Max Microfiber Spray Mop for under $25 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
