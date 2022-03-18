This Genius Broom and Step-on Dustpan Set 'Picks Up Everything,' Shoppers Say, and It's 40% Off at Amazon

Thanks to the genius dustpan design, you won't have to bend over nearly as much as with a regular set. Just step on the handle as you sweep dirt into the pan, pressing the broom's V-shaped bristles — designed to make better contact with the floor and pick up 99 percent of dust, dirt, and hair in just one sweep — through the dustpan's comb to remove excess debris as you work. The firmer bristles are in charge of grabbing larger pieces of debris, while dust and dirt latch onto the softer ones, and the dustpan uses antistatic technology to prevent dirt from sticking to it.