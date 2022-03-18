This Genius Broom and Step-on Dustpan Set 'Picks Up Everything,' Shoppers Say, and It's 40% Off at Amazon
Having a brush and dustpan to pick up small messes around the house is undeniably useful, but squatting or bending over to properly use the dustpan certainly isn't. Rather than strain your back or put yourself in an uncomfortable position in the name of a clean house, opt for the O-Cedar Pet Pro Broom and Step-On Dustpan — it happens to be on sale at Amazon right now.
Thanks to the genius dustpan design, you won't have to bend over nearly as much as with a regular set. Just step on the handle as you sweep dirt into the pan, pressing the broom's V-shaped bristles — designed to make better contact with the floor and pick up 99 percent of dust, dirt, and hair in just one sweep — through the dustpan's comb to remove excess debris as you work. The firmer bristles are in charge of grabbing larger pieces of debris, while dust and dirt latch onto the softer ones, and the dustpan uses antistatic technology to prevent dirt from sticking to it.
To release everything you've collected, simply tap the dustpan onto the edge of the trash can — no need to get your hands messy. And when you're done, the dustpan and broom effectively snap together for easy storage.
Buy It! O-Cedar Pet Pro Broom and Step-On Dustpan, $14.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Over 2,400 Amazon shoppers have given the dustpan a five-star rating, with many noting that it "picks up everything" and makes sweeping "a breeze." One reviewer enthused that, "This Pet Pro broom picked up basically everything on the first pass," while another shared, "It got things off the floor that my old broom didn't."
A third reviewer highly recommended this dustpan and brush, explaining that it's incredibly easy to put together and use. "I usually vacuum on the bare floor setting, but knew it wasn't getting everything I wanted," they wrote. "This broom does!" They also appreciate that they don't have to bend over to use the dustpan. "The back of the pan pulls out the gunk I would usually have to pull out by hand," they also shared.
Head to Amazon to shop the O-Cedar Pet Pro Broom & Step-On Dustpan while it's 40 percent off.
