This Steam Mop Leaves 'Every Room Sparkling,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's on Sale
If you've noticed that the floors don't exactly seem clean after a few passes from the vacuum cleaner, it's likely you need something a little more powerful. Enter the steam mop, designed to remove the kinds of messes that are seriously latched onto the floor. Those looking for a recommendation should consider the O-Cedar Microfiber Steam Mop, which is on sale right now at Amazon.
The lightweight steam mop targets stuck-on messes, like grease and grime, and can be used across a number of surfaces including sealed hard floors, tile, wood, vinyl, and laminate. Each mop comes with a set of microfiber pads that are not only super absorbent but also reusable (just toss in the washing machine between uses). This type of mop pad can pick up anything from dirt and dust to bacteria and hair much more readily than a traditional mop, too.
To use the machine, simply turn it on, adjust the settings, and watch as the mop heats up in just 20 seconds. It's constructed with a triangle mop head, designed to easily get into corners and reach along edges. Since the steam mop only weighs five pounds, it's easy to carry in between rooms or up a flight of stairs.
Buy It! O-Cedar Microfiber Steam Mop, $55 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given this steam mop a five-star rating, with many noting that they're "amazed by the difference" it makes, while others write that "every room is sparkling." Another user said: "The first time I used this mop, I was excited/appalled at how dirty the microfiber cloth was."
"I am disinclined to do housekeeping even when I don't have other things to do, so my floors were pretty disgusting," one five-star reviewer admitted. "But this steamed all sorts of nastiness with minimal effort on my part, and the floors are so clean now that it's a pleasure to walk around barefoot. I can't use chemicals because of the pets, but you don't need them with this. This is better than any regular mop, scrub brush, Swiffer, etc. I've ever used."
"Before using this mop, I thought my linoleum floors in the bathrooms and kitchen were clean; they appeared spotless, after all," another shopper shared. "The O-Cedar brought up a good deal of black dirt and particles that seemed to 'roll' from the floor under the effect of the steam. Yikes! Where had this dirt been hiding?... Needless to say, I am happy that my floors are now truly clean and sanitized."
Head to Amazon and shop the O-Cedar Microfiber Steam Mop for just $55 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
- This Steam Mop Leaves 'Every Room Sparkling,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's on Sale
- Spoil Your Pets This Valentine's Day with These 18 Gifts from Amazon That Start at $8
- There Are Less Than 48 Hours to Get a Pair of Birkenstocks for Cheap at This Secret Sale
- Shoppers Are 'Impressed and Grossed Out' by the Amount of Dog Hair This Tool Picks Up, and It's 43% Off