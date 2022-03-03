Amazon Shoppers Say This Mop and Bucket System Lets You 'Clean in Half the Time,' and It's on Sale
If you've been trying to unlatch that sticky mess in the corner of the kitchen to no avail, it's likely you're using the wrong tool. Rather than get down on your hands and knees and scrub until your fingers swell, try using a more effective device, like the O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket.
Unlike traditional mops and buckets, the O-Cedar version is designed with two chambers: one for dirty water and one for clean. This way, you're not sticking the mop back into the same water you just squeezed all that dirt into. The mop is capable of removing all the dirt, bacteria, and debris littered across the floor, using just water or your own preferred cleaning solution. Plus, it can be used on just about every hard surface, including finished hardwood, wood, laminate, tile, vinyl, and more.
Along with the dual chambers, the device is complete with a foot-activated wringer that spins and effectively removes residual water and dirt. The set comes with microfiber triangular mop heads that can rotate 360 degrees, letting you readily clean corners and underneath furniture. Plus, when you're done cleaning, you can toss the mop heads straight into the washing machine and use them again.
Buy It! O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket, $59.40 (orig. $69.34); amazon.com
More than 2,500 Amazon shoppers have given the spin mop and bucket a five-star rating, calling it the "best invention ever," with others noting that it allows you to "clean in half the time." One user said: "I've always hated mopping because the old school mops are soppy, awkward, and get gross quickly. This solved all of that and much more!"
Another skeptical shopper explained that they weren't sure how the water would stay clean, but once they got the tool, they were surprised to see that the water really does remain free of any dirt. They shared, "This honestly is the best product I have found to clean my floors," noting that it's "super easy to use" and doesn't require you to bend over. The mop easily gets into corners and under baseboards around the house, too. This device has made the cleaning process so easy, the reviewer added, "I really do not mind doing my floors now!"
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Mop and Bucket System Lets You 'Clean in Half the Time,' and It's on Sale
- Gwyneth Paltrow Says These Eye Patches Make a 'Huge Difference' in Her Skin's Puffiness, and They're on Amazon
- Of Course, Victoria Beckham Made This $890 Shirtdress Look Effortlessly Cool
- This Pet Deshedding Tool Is Over 50% Off on Amazon Thanks to a Double Discount, but Not for Long