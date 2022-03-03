Amazon Shoppers Say This Mop and Bucket System Lets You 'Clean in Half the Time,' and It's on Sale

Another skeptical shopper explained that they weren't sure how the water would stay clean, but once they got the tool, they were surprised to see that the water really does remain free of any dirt. They shared, "This honestly is the best product I have found to clean my floors," noting that it's "super easy to use" and doesn't require you to bend over. The mop easily gets into corners and under baseboards around the house, too. This device has made the cleaning process so easy, the reviewer added, "I really do not mind doing my floors now!"