See 7 Stunning Spaces from the Obsidian Virtual Concept House, Designed by Black Creatives
23 Black designers dreamed up rooms for this fantastical home that can be explored virtually
Obsidian by the Black Artists + Designers Guild
For the first time, the Black Artists + Designers Guild — a collective of Black creatives at the top of their fields — has dreamed up a virtual concept house featuring showstopping rooms conceptualized by 23 designers.
Rather than outfitting a real-life space like a traditional show house, each participant was tasked with imagining and completely outfitting one room in the hypothetical home, which was then brought to life through highly realistic renderings — allowing fans to safely "visit" while social distancing.
Each designer focussed on four principles: innovation, technology, sustainability and futurism. The finished product, which can be explored virtually on their website throughout the month of February, is an amalgamation of the designers' imaginations.
Click through to see 7 of our favorite rooms here.
Djembe Room
Designer: Danielle Fennoy of Revamp Interior Design
The Brooklyn, NY-based designer set out to create a living room where a family could enjoy each other's company and celebrate togetherness, so she designed the Djembe Room with the idea that occupants would be drawn to the stunning views outside, the sleek fireplace and, of course, each other.
Unlike many living rooms, the area is not centered around a screen, something that was important to Fennoy as she wanted it to be "a space where the family could all just truly... BE.”
"Blackness can be found in every corner of this room," Fennoy said of her creation. "The design strives to represent all of us. Past, present, and future.”
Moon House
Designers: Cristina Casañas-Judd & General Judd of Me and General Design
The husband-and-wife team behind this sought-after Brooklyn interiors firm worked to design a cozy-yet-luxurious pool house (or guest house) that a hypothetical homeowner would feel proud to host their friends and family in.
With the aim to "weave the past into the future," the designers say they used a variety of different "materials, textures, and patterns to evoke rest, wellness, and reflection” throughout the space.
Royal Suite
Designer: Erin Shakoor of Shakoor Interiors
The Chicago-based designer cheekily describes this guest suite — which is the only room on the third floor of the Obsidian House — as "a penthouse suite designed for mature audiences only."
Luxurious and functional with an emphasis on relaxation and self-care, the space was imagined to appeal to anyone with an eye for high design.
Shakoor notes that she used "Black and indigenous cultural and historical references," decorating the space with art and artifacts, so that "the suite becomes an experience, not just a room of furnishings."
Suspended Lanai
Designer: BOA of OI Studio
“The pandemic has forever altered our work life, so I wanted to incorporate a comfortable space to work outdoors," says this designer, whose roots are in St. John in the US Virgin Islands.
Suspended Lanai is a terrace/outdoor patio space which BOA could see people using "for working, lounging, and entertaining."
Maintaining her minimalist approach to design, BOA shared that her inspiration for the space came "from nature, specifically the horizon of the Caribbean Sea."
The Room of Requirement
Designer: Leyden Lewis of Leyden Lewis Design Studio
This Brooklyn-born interior designer set out to create a space where the home's occupants could keep their health in check while staying relaxed and restored.
“This is a place within the home where one's vitals and all necessary preventative and maintenance of health can be assessed, planned for and addressed at light speed and a touch," Lewis says of the fantastical room, which features robotic arms coming down from the ceiling to perform tasks like acupuncture, massage and more.
The main material used in the high-tech space is gold, which Lewis describes as "an ancient birthright of Black people."
"The warm characteristic of gold pairs with the room’s functions on many levels," he says.
The Royal Bedroom Oasis
Designer: Marie Burgos of Marie Burgos Design
With offices in NYC and L.A., this designer knows how to mix old-school charm and modern luxury.
The Royal Bedroom Oasis is designed to be the main bedroom suite of the Obsidian House — a luxurious, restorative escape for the imagined homeowners.
"Each detail of the space provides a hint of the global Black heritage and creates a nurturing, supportive and empowering result," Burgos says of her inspiration, noting that the bright and bold decor she used plays off her Caribbean background.
The Umoja Room
Designer: Lisa Turner of Interior Obsession
The Beverly Hills-based designer wanted to blend art and heritage to create a space where families could unite in work and play — and her Umoja Room is a manifestation of just that.
“The perfect family room for the modern African-American family starts with traditional values," says Turner, whose multipurpose space to "gather, hang out and play" was inspired in part by the Modern African architecture seen in the film Black Panther.
Perhaps the most unique aspects of the design are the arched "reading capsules" by the windows, which Turner imagines would allow kids and parents alike a great space to relax and take in the view.
See all of the rooms in the Obsidian concept house on the project's official website.