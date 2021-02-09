See 7 Stunning Spaces from the Obsidian Virtual Concept House, Designed by Black Creatives

For the first time, the Black Artists + Designers Guild — a collective of Black creatives at the top of their fields — has dreamed up a virtual concept house featuring showstopping rooms conceptualized by 23 designers.

Rather than outfitting a real-life space like a traditional show house, each participant was tasked with imagining and completely outfitting one room in the hypothetical home, which was then brought to life through highly realistic renderings — allowing fans to safely "visit" while social distancing.

Each designer focussed on four principles: innovation, technology, sustainability and futurism. The finished product, which can be explored virtually on their website throughout the month of February, is an amalgamation of the designers' imaginations.

Click through to see 7 of our favorite rooms here.