Deal Alert! This 'Plush' Mattress Topper with 43,000+ Perfect Ratings Is 33% Off at Amazon
There's perhaps nothing worse than climbing into bed, only to be greeted by a hard mattress. And while you could certainly just invest in a new mattress, that's a pretty pricey endeavor to take on — especially if your mattress is not that old. Rather than spend a big chunk of change, all you have to do is grab a pillowy mattress topper, like the Oaskys Pillow Top Mattress Topper, which is on sale at Amazon.
The breathable and cooling mattress topper is constructed with square seams that are designed to prevent the down-alternative microfiber stuffing from moving around. Each topper is outfitted with an 18-inch pocket that's able to stretch over mattresses up to 21 inches deep. Plus, it has a 360-degree fabric pocket that surrounds the entire mattress once it's on, so you don't have to worry about the topper shifting overnight.
Shoppers can choose from several traditional sizes, including twin through California king, with prices as little as $40. Plus, it's plenty easy to clean: Just toss it in the washing machine and either air dry or tumble dry on a low setting.
Oaskys Pillow Top Mattress Topper, $39.90 (orig. $59.99)
This mattress pad is among the most popular at Amazon, having netted over 43,000 perfect ratings. Shoppers gush that it's "plush" and "so worth the money." One user even said, "This topper is like lying on a bed of marshmallows."
Another shopper shared that "you will never want to get out of bed" after trying this mattress topper, explaining that, "this thing has made my bed so much softer." They added that they had been spending a lot of time working from home in bed, noting that, "I could spend all day on this thing!" Plus, they appreciate that it doesn't slide around while they sleep.
Head to Amazon to get the Oaskys Pillow Top Mattress Topper while it's 33 percent off.
