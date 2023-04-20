This Breathable Mattress Topper with 51,300+ Five-Star Ratings Is 58% Off at Amazon Right Now

If you're looking for a cost-effective way to make your bed extra comfortable this spring, we suggest heading to Amazon to snag this customer-favorite mattress pad that's on major sale right now.

For a limited time, the Oaskys Cooling Mattress Pad is up to 58 percent off thanks to a deal and a stackable coupon in the product description. Filled with a down alternative, the thick mattress pad provides comfortable support while you snooze. The plush filling is encased with a microfiber top layer that's soft to the touch and breathable. Plus, it has a deep pocket that fits a mattress up to 21 inches thick — meaning you won't have to wrestle it onto your bed. Even better, its all-around elastic skirt helps secure the mattress pad in place even if you toss and turn.

Amazon

Cleaning the mattress pad is simple as it's machine washable and dryer safe. The brand recommends throwing it in the dryer on a low heat setting to fluff it up before using it for the first time.

Available in sizes up to California king, the mattress pad comes in two colors: white and gray. If you want even more support, it has an extra thick option in white. Price depends on the size and color you opt for. Right now, the white queen size is on sale for $33.

The mega-popular mattress pad has racked up more than 51,300 five-star ratings from shoppers, with many calling it "soft and fluffy." One shopper shared, "My aches and pains have minimized so much," and added, "It's like sleeping on a cloud." Another customer wrote, "I sleep better and longer," while another said that it "saved our sleep."

Others highlighted its cooling properties, with one saying, "I'm a hot sleeper…and this feels so cool, soft, and pillowy under my fitted sheet."

