Hot Sleepers Are Obsessed with This Cooling Mattress Pad That Has Over 17,000 Perfect Ratings

Whether your mattress has lost its spring after years of use or is simply not that comfortable, there’s no reason to splurge on a whole new bed (yet). Mattress toppers offer a solution to these problems by providing an extra layer of plushness, support, and breathability. You won’t have to search high and low for the best option either — shoppers are raving about the Oaskys mattress pad, which is currently on sale at Amazon.
The hypoallergenic topper is made from a cotton and hollow down alternative microfiber blend that can be run through the washing machine without losing its full, ultra-soft feel (the brand recommends you do so at the lowest temperature possible to prevent pilling). The pad can be secured around your mattress in the same way as a fitted sheet, and won’t ever budge if you toss and turn throughout the night, according to reviewers. It fits even the deepest mattresses (up to 21 inches), and sizes range from twin to California king.
Buy It! Oaskys Mattress Pad, $39.90–$59.90 (orig. $57.90–$89.99); amazon.com
Amazon customers say the mattress topper has changed their sleep for the better, with some saying it’s “like sleeping on a cloud” or “a bed of marshmallows.” Other shoppers note how their night sweats have stopped since adding the topper to their bed.
“Unbeknownst to me, my wife decided to replace our mattress with the hardest slab of concrete on which I've ever had to sleep,” said one reviewer. “I ordered this cover hoping for a tiny bit of relief. From the first night, it exceeded all my hopes and dreams. I was able to sleep again — it doesn't slip off with my tossing and turning, and stays cool. This mattress cover probably saved my marriage.”
“It does have cooling properties due to it being able to breathe, so I no longer have issues sweating at night,” wrote another shopper. “If you want to transform your pillow top mattress, non-pillow top, foam mattress, or even just have issues with controlling heat, get this product!”
The beloved mattress pad is currently up to 33 percent off on Amazon. Add your preferred size to your cart before this deal expires.