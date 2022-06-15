Amazon Shoppers Love How This Steam Mop Makes Floor Stains 'Disappear,' and It's Under $70 with a Coupon
If you've noticed sticky spots and finicky floor stains that just won't come up, you're probably going to need something a little more powerful than a regular mop to get them out.
Shoppers recommend the Oapier S8 Steam Mop, which is currently on sale at Amazon — just add the coupon before heading to checkout. The steam mop has a large swivel head that can rotate up to 360 degrees, allowing you to easily get to hard-to-reach corners or tilt under big pieces of furniture like tables and sinks.
To use the device, simply fill the 8.8-ounce tank with water, wait 20 seconds for it to heat up, and then get to work running the steam mop across a slew of surfaces, including hardwood, marble, tile, laminate, and vinyl. The steam can reach up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, making the device powerful enough to instantly erase stains.
It has an ergonomic handle, so your hand won't get tired after use, and it's equipped with a 20-foot long power cord, giving you plenty of leeway to move around the house. Each steam mop comes with a measuring cup and reusable microfiber pads that can be tossed into the washing machine.
Oapier S8 Steam Mop, $68 with coupon (orig. $79.99)
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, with many noting in reviews that the floor is "so much cleaner" after using it because stains simply "disappear." One reviewer added that they were able to "clean the whole room in under 10 minutes," while another customer said, "The pad came up so dirty even when I was cleaning areas that didn't look like they were dirty."
And a self-proclaimed mop hater who decided to try this device anyway explained, "It was as easy as the quick mopping I normally do, but when I was done the floor was actually clean!" They added, "I still don't like to mop but will now do so with the steam mop so that I have clean floors."
The Oapier S8 Steam Mop is on sale with a coupon.
