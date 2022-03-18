Amazon Shoppers Are 'Disgusted' by the Dirt This Steam Mop Pulls Up — and You Can Save $50 on It Now
If you've ever wondered why your floor is sticky — despite running over it with a mop over and over again — you're probably just not using the right tool. Rather than lug out the vacuum cleaner or a bucket and a mop, try something a little more powerful, like a steam mop.
Consider the recommendation of Amazon shoppers who suggest the Oapier S5 Steam Mop. The steam mop is wonderfully light — just 3.5 pounds when the tank is empty — giving you the ability to easily move it around the house. And it's plenty straightforward to use: Just fill the 450-milliliter tank with tap water, let it heat up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit in just 20 seconds, and then get to work, watching as it immediately unlatches dirt. The steam mop can be used on several kinds of surfaces, including hardwood floors, tile, laminate, and vinyl.
Once you've finished running it back and forth, the steam mop will leave the floor shiny and free of any sticky messes. It comes with one microfiber pad, which can be washed and reused multiple times. As a bonus, the steam mop includes extra savings right now. Amazon has already slashed the price by 25 percent, and if you use PEOPLE's exclusive discount code (M7AEZB65), you'll get an extra $30 off, bringing the total down to just $30 — but only through March 19.
Buy It! Oapier S5 Steam Mop, $29.99 with discount code M7AEZB65 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, with many writing that they're "disgusted" with the amount of dirt it pulls up. Others say the floor is "literally shiny" after use, with one sharing: "It's really so much better than traditional mopping."
Another reviewer wrote that they were "surprised" at how easy it is to use the steam mop, noting that they didn't have any issues assembling it after it arrived. They shared: "I knew my floor had a lot of cleaning product residue, but I was amazed by how clean the floor was with one steam cleaning." Plus, they liked that they were able to clean most of their floors with just one tank of water.
Head to Amazon to get the Oapier S5 Steam Mop for just $30 before it's too late to use the extra discount code.
