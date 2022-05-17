Deal Alert! The Steam Mop That 'Ripped Through Tons of Filth' Is 50% Off at Amazon
Cleaning the floor requires more than just a bucket and mop these days. Sure, you could just pass a mop across the floor and call it a day — but you likely aren't removing stubborn stains with just that traditional device.
Rather than rely on old-school cleaning supplies, consider snagging a steam mop, like the Oapier S5 Steam Mop which is currently on sale at Amazon. The wonderfully lightweight steam mop (weighing in at just 3.5 pounds!) is super easy to use: Just fill the 450-milliliter tank with water, wait for it to heat up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, and then get to work removing tons of dirt you didn't even know was there.
The steam mop can be used across a slew of surfaces, including hardwood, tile, laminate, and vinyl floors. It also comes with a microfiber mopping pad that can be tossed in the washing machine and used again. Plus, it's designed with a 20-foot power cord, giving you plenty of room to maneuver the device around the house.
Buy It! Oapier S5 Steam Mop, $39.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend the Oapier S5 Steam Mop, with reviewers noting that it "ripped through tons of filth" and is "easy to use." Another user shared: "This stuff brought up stains and dirt that I had unsuccessfully tried to get up scrubbing while on my hands and knees."
One reviewer explained that they had seen this steam mop on YouTube, writing: "I tried it in my home a day after I mopped the floor and couldn't believe how much more it lifted from my floors." They also added, "I thought my regular mop cleaned my floors well, but apparently it wasn't as clean as I thought it was."
Head to Amazon to snag the Oapier S5 Steam Mop while it's 50 percent off.
