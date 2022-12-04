Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping Swiffers for This Steam Mop That 'Cleans So Much Better,' and It's on Sale

If you've noticed that your floor is rather sticky — and you can't quite seem to remove those layers of dirt — you're going to need something a little more powerful to get the job done. Rather than get down on your hands and knees with a bucket and mop, you can invest in a steam mop that's guaranteed to do all the work for you.

Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Oapier S5 Steam Mop, and it's currently got double discounts, saving you a whopping 40 percent. To enjoy maximum savings, just click the coupon on the product page to save an additional 20 percent on the sale price.

To use the steam mop, simply fill the large tank with water (it can hold up to 450 milliliters), wait a few minutes as it heats up to boiling, and then get to work, running it over hardwood floors, tile, laminate, and vinyl to unlatch dirt and other sticky messes.

Since the steam mop is so lightweight (weighing in at just 3.5 pounds!), it's easy to carry from room to room or up and down stairs. It comes with a reusable triple-layered microfiber pad that easily absorbs liquids and promotes friction to lift up stubborn stains. Plus, the steam mop has a 20-foot long power cord, giving you plenty of reach from an outlet.

Oapier S5 Steam Mop, $48 with coupon (orig. $79.99)

Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, with many noting in reviews that it "cleans so much better" than a Swiffer as it "erases" dirt and grime. One user said, "I used this steam mop right after the floors were professionally cleaned, and you can see the results of the dirt I still managed to pull off the floor," while another wrote: "With this, all problems are solved."

Another five-star reviewer enthused, "This is amazing. I deeply regret never getting one till now!" They also added, "It was super easy to put together and even easier to use. Just fill it, plug, and go!"

the Oapier S5 Steam Mop while it's 40 percent off

