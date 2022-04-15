Amazon Shoppers Call This Steam Mop the 'MVP of Cleaning Tools,' and It's 62% Off
Spring cleaning season is still in full force — so if you haven't yet removed all the gunk from the bathroom or steam-cleaned the couch, you've still got plenty of time to hop on the bandwagon.
Those who aren't quite sure how to tackle these tasks can simply in a steam mop, like the Oapier S5 Steam Mop, which is currently on sale at Amazon for a hefty 62 percent off. The ultra-lightweight steam mop (it weighs just 3.5 pounds!) makes it easy to remove stuck-on messes from the floor thanks to bursts of pressurized steam.
To use the device, simply fill the 450-milliliter tank with water, wait just 20 seconds for it to heat up, and then get to work across a range of surfaces. You can use the steam mop on hardwood floors, tiles, laminate, and vinyl, where it will instantly remove stubborn stains you may have thought would stay there forever.
Since the slim steam mop is so compact, it's easy to carry from room to room. Plus, it has a 20-foot power cord, giving you plenty of space to move away from an outlet. The steam mop also comes with reusable mop pads; just toss them in the washing machine after each run.
Best of all, the steam mop comes with double savings right now. Amazon has already brought down the price by 25 percent, and if you use PEOPLE's exclusive discount code XLCZQYRQ (just copy and paste!), you'll get an extra $30 off, meaning you'll pay just $30 — but only through Sunday, April 17.
Buy It! Oapier S5 Steam Mop, $30 with PEOPLE code XLCZQYRQ (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, with reviewers writing that their floors are "literally shiny" after using the device — some even call it the "MVP of cleaning tools." One user wrote, "Apparently my kitchen is dirtier than I thought," while another shared: "It takes off the stuck-on food from the floor that I would normally have to remove after I use a regular mop."
Head to Amazon to get the Oapier S5 Steam Mop while it's a whopping 62 percent off with our PEOPLE promo code!
- This Top-Rated Tower Fan Can Cool Down a Room 'Within Minutes,' and It's on Sale
- Amazon Shoppers Call This Steam Mop the 'MVP of Cleaning Tools,' and It's 62% Off
- Spanx Just Dropped a Colorful Collection of Ultra-Flattering Pants and Shorts That Are Perfect for Summer
- Christina Hall's Sneakers from This Kate Middleton-Approved Brand Are Trending for Spring — and Secretly Comfy