The New York Loft Where Heath Ledger Died in 2008 Has Sold for $14.3 Million

The New York City loft where Heath Ledger died in 2008 has officially sold for $14.3 million.

The condo unit in downtown Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood was sold to an LLC last month, according to property records obtained by PEOPLE.

According to the New York Times, the late actor paid $25,000 a month for the loft rental after moving to SoHo from Brooklyn following his split with his Brokeback Mountain costar, Michelle Williams. The exes shared a daughter, Matilda, who is now 17 years old.

Ledger died at the home at age 28 after an accidental overdose from a mix of prescription drugs on January 22, 2008. Many fans gathered to lay flowers outside the building located at 419-421 Broome Street in the days following.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

The building has since received major renovations, including a conversion from rentals to condos and the addition of two new floors.

The 1920 structure now features a triplex penthouse on floors five through seven, in addition to the three-bedroom loft on the third floor and two-bedroom space on the second. Ledger's former fourth floor apartment is 4,4000 sq. ft and includes three bedrooms.

Scott Gries/Getty

The Australian actor's death was officially ruled an accident, New York City's chief medical examiner declared at the time.

"Mr. Heath Ledger died as the result of acute intoxication by the combined effects of Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Diazepam, Temazepam, Alprazolam, and Doxylamine. We have concluded that the manner of death is accident, resulting from the abuse of prescription medications," the chief medical examiner said.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

In a 2016 interview with Heath's father, Kim, for news.com.au, he stated that his son was suffering from the "pressure" of a packed schedule and that he did not have a drug addiction.

"There is pressure on everybody, especially young people, to perform and to keep going," he said, adding, "He was a young guy that traveled all the time for work. Even as a 2-year-old, he hardly ever slept. He was trying to work and travel and do everything in a short space of time."

"[He] mixed a couple of drugs together with sleeping tablets and he's gone forever. That's something we just have to deal with," he concluded.