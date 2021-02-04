NutriBullet’s $50 Personal Blender Is a ‘Dream Come True,’ According to Thousands of Amazon Shoppers

Turn fruits, nuts, and veggies into creamy, nutritious smoothies in minutes with a simple twist and push. How? It all starts with the right blender — one that'll pulverize tough ingredients into a melody of drinkable bliss. According to shoppers, the top-rated NutriBullet 600W Personal Blender is one that can't be beat for single-servings. And it's just $50.
This beloved blender for smoothies has surged in popularity, earning more than 14,000 five-star ratings and landing at the top of Amazon's bestseller list for countertop blenders. Amazon's shoppers say it has "exceeded expectations in every way."
While the NutriBullet Personal Blender is compact in size, some shoppers claim it has the power of a full-size blender, calling it "600 watts of pure muscle!" On top of its powerful watt motor, the NutriBullet also comes with durable nutrient extraction blades that "are no joke." The blades are designed to break down all solid ingredients into a delicious liquid drink.
So go ahead and toss in healthy frozen fruit, vitamin-rich hard veggies, and fibrous nuts because this blender is all about "creating a truly smoooooooth smoothie." Shoppers also rave that the NutriBullet is the one compact gadget that can truly blend up those tricky leafy ingredients for perfect green smoothies. No more liquid separation, no more fuss. And you can drink straight from the cup you blended in for on-the-go sipping and less clean up.
One Amazon shopper who says the portable blender has "changed my life, y'all!" uses it on a daily basis. "It has now become my favorite kitchen gadget," they wrote in a review. "My green smoothies come out absolutely delicious! The NutriBullet is so powerful and its cyclonic action works so well that the greens are absolutely destroyed."
But if you thought it's only good for smoothies, think again. Reviewers continue to be blown away by the versatility of the blender, which has the capability to successfully make sauces, dips, salsa, hummus, and even peanut butter. It's no wonder shoppers call it a "dream come true."
"This is amazing. I put [in] spinach, peaches (with skin), berries, bananas, yogurt, ice, protein powder, [and] water, and it makes a fabulous smoothie in an instant," wrote another reviewer. "I use this every morning — it has become my new go-to."
Ready to make the best breakfast smoothies, dips, and nut butters? Take the NutriBullet 600W Personal Blender for a whirl for nutritious drinks in minutes.
