When Mikel Welch was tasked with designing a nursery for boss Steve Harvey’s daughter, Karli, and her husband, Ben Raymond, he was up for the challenge.

Although meeting the demands of the opinionated family members was a balancing act, the biggest test was creating a space for the baby that still served as a stylish extension of the couple’s two-bedroom condo.

“It was very tricky because you had to make it duel-functioning, where it’s a baby’s room but also a chic environment,” Welch — who hosts the design segments on Harvey’s daytime talk show — tells PEOPLE.

Metallic accents, custom artwork and a pop of unexpected green paint transformed this previous guest room into the nursery of Karli and Ben’s (and Steve’s!) dreams. If you’re struggling to put together a baby’s room of your own, try out a few of Welch’s tips to help pull it together:

Stray from the cliché. Baby blue paint and sports paraphernalia are a thing of the past. “That’s not the only way to stamp a boys’ room,” Welch says. “We can do that through color, through artwork.” Kelly green for the walls and custom animal prints made this space masculine without screaming “baby boy.”

Don’t sacrifice style. “The nursery should still be an extension of the home, and I think you can do it in a tasteful manner,” Welch says. “You shouldn’t be forced to make the room look like Disney World.” In Karli, 33, and Ben’s, 36, nursery, Welch chose metallic light fixtures and modern furniture to ensure the space remained on-trend.

Versatility is key. As the baby grows, his or her tastes will change as well. The key to picking pieces for a nursery is to choose those that can look great elsewhere. In Karli’s nursery, “You could use any of those pieces — well, other than the crib — and put them anywhere in the house, and they would work just fine,” Welch says of the drapes, Jonathan Adler sofa and other neutral design elements.

Include personal touches. “I love those special design moments that are one-of-a-kind, where no one else has anything else like that,” Welch says. A custom print (which Welch made on his computer) featuring grandpa Steve’s favorite quote, as well as a blessing tree complete with inspirational messages from friends and family make this room extra-special for baby Benjamin II, who was born on June 16th, 2016.

