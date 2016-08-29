Which sofa is right for you?

The Novogratz Know that Futons Can Be Cute (Really!) and They've Found One to Suit Every Style

Anyone who’s hunted for sofas knows that finding one that’s budget friendly and perfect for your space takes time — especially if you’re shopping for a first apartment or a college dorm room. As a family of 9 that needs plenty of space for all of us to hang out and lounge, as well as for kids’ friends to sleep when they stay over, we recognized the need for stylish futons that are affordable.

Futons have come a long way. We’re so excited about these options that we’ve created mood boards to help you pick a futon based on your personality. We paired each style with a few great products to show you how we’d use the futon in a space. Happy shopping.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The Novogratz

The Old Soul: Like us, you love nothing more than to hunt for antiques on the weekends. You effortlessly mix old pieces with new to give your home an eclectic, one of a kind feel.

Clockwise from top left: Laura Cole Decorative Vase, Walmart; Uttermost Felicie Oval Mirror, Target; Minette Pillow, Lulu & Georgia; Betty Tea Light Candle Holders, CB2; Ursula Throw, IKEA; Bowling Pins, Apt 2B; 9 by Novogratz Vintage Tufted Sofa Sleeper II, Multiple Colors, Walmart.

Image zoom

The Fashionista: You’re the best dressed at every party, and your home is no exception. You opt for ornate (but never gaudy) and mix in sleek, elemental pieces for balance. Rich, saturated hues and funky patterns keep your space from feeling too delicate or formal.

Clockwise from top left: Novogratz Queen Pillow, Walmart; Lazy Susan Gold Mirror, Target; Norm Steel Wall Clock, Horne; Marbelized Wood Tea Light Candle Holder, CB2; Hermine Throw, IKEA; Simple Designs Oval Bowling Pin Lamp, Walmart; 9 by Novogratz Brittany Linen Futon, Walmart.

Image zoom

The Artist: Ever inspired by things around you, you love starting off with a neutral palette and bringing in pops of color and geometric patterns. Your home is the ultimate laid back studio.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The Novogratz

The Executive: You were a high achiever in school and you’ve shifted that obsession with perfection to your home. Clean, architectural lines and bold palettes are your go-to.