People Are ‘Shocked’ at the Quality of This Gorgeous Futon That’s Under $300 on Amazon

Amazon shoppers have a knack for discovering home decor items that look more expensive than they actually cost. From decorative bowls to rugs to lamps, there are plenty of under-the-radar items on the site that can elevate the look of your space for a low price. And it's not just accent pieces — there's even stylish furniture that you wouldn't expect to have a budget-friendly price tag, like this best-selling sofa bed.
The Novogratz Brittany Futon has over 2,600 five-star ratings on Amazon for how "gorgeous" it is at an "affordable" under $300 price. Made with linen fabric, the futon (which can be folded down into a bed) has a ribbed, tufted back, oak-colored wooden legs, and comes in 10 colors like dark green, mustard yellow, and caramel. It comes in a few other styles, too, like a sectional.
Shoppers say they're "shocked" at the quality of the couch, and can't believe they found something so modern at a "cheap price." Many customers also note that the couch is well made — even an upholsterer who worked at a "high-end furniture company" said they "couldn't find a flaw."
Buy It! Novogratz Brittany Futon, $295.80; amazon.com
"[I] was so skeptical, went back and forth for months on getting this couch. Considered spending hundreds of dollars more on something different — BEYOND PLEASED with my decision," one customer wrote. "It was so easy to put together and is actually comfortable. My friend was shocked when I told him how much I paid for it, he thought it was more like $600! Really well made and a great deal."
Another shopper wrote, "It is firm but cozy for midday naps or a way to get off your feet for a moment. Mustard color is awesome in person. Easy to assemble in one hour, and comes folded up in one piece so it's even simple to get through tough-to-navigate stairwells."
And if you have pets, you can also get a matching pet bed from the brand. The Novogratz Brittany Pet Bed is so popular on Amazon that it's currently backordered until May, but you can still add it to your cart — just expect a later shipping date. One shopper said the bed is "beautiful, efficient, [a] great value, and super comfortable for my pooch," and even included a photo showing the matching set.
Buy It! Novogratz Brittany Pet Bed, $123.99; amazon.com
If you've been looking for an affordable and stylish new couch, the Novogratz Brittany Futon checks off all boxes.