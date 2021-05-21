Amazon Reviewers Are ‘Pleasantly Surprised’ by the Quality of This Under-$110 Office Desk
Furniture that looks sophisticated and expensive doesn't always have high prices — just look at Novogratz, a shopper-favorite brand for sofas, beds, and home decor. The well-reviewed brand on Amazon makes stylish furniture that costs way less than it looks.
In the home office space, reviewers have raved about the Novogratz Athena Computer Desk, which has a 4.5-star rating from more than 2,900 ratings in total. Shoppers say the faux marble desk is an "impressive" piece of furniture that "exceeds expectations" in looks, price, sturdiness, and ease of assembly. Plus, they're "pleasantly surprised" by its $125 retail price — though right now, it's on sale now for just $107.
Buy It! Novogratz Athena Office Desk in Faux White Marble, $106.92 (orig. $124.62); amazon.com
With its elegant design that includes gold-colored metal hairpin legs, a faux marble top, and two open compartments rather than drawers, the table embodies mid-century modern style. Measuring 30 inches in width, 40.5 inches in length, and 21 inches deep, it's a small space-approved option.
It's a "must-get for small offices," said a shopper. "This desk was everything I hoped for and more… it's sturdy and perfect for small spaces. Makes my office space look sophisticated and I love everything about it."
To build the desk, all you need is to screw the four legs into the tabletop with the hex key wrench that's included in your order. It's so simple, some say it took just 10 minutes to completely set it up. And once you do, the desk is all but guaranteed to bring compliments.
"I've been contemplating on this purchase for four months and I finally got it and I wish I did sooner," said a reviewer. "I am so pleased and happy with this desk! The faux marble looks clean, elegant and not cheap or tacky! When I posted this table on my social media five of my friends asked for a link! I would definitely recommend this desk."
Aside from the white tabletop above, the Athena desk is also available in black for slightly more (see below). Both are available now at Amazon, where you can shop even more chic mid-century home furniture.
Buy It! Novogratz Athena Office Desk in Faux Black Marble, $165.99; amazon.com
