Amazon Shoppers Think This Indoor S’mores Maker Is ‘Possibly the Best Purchase’ of Their Lives
There’s arguably no better summer treat than s’mores. The gooey, crunchy, chocolatey dessert is best served outside by a campfire, but if you’re craving one on a rainy day at your house, we’ve got good news. There’s a flame- and fume-free appliance available on Amazon that lets you enjoy s’mores any time, anywhere.
The Nostalgic Indoor Electric S’mores Maker comes with everything you need to cook up s’mores indoors (except the ingredients). There’s a flame-free electric heater that turns on with the flip of a switch and a lazy Susan with four compartments to house marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate squares. (Editor’s note: If you haven’t added peanut butter to your s’more, fill that fourth compartment with a jar and thank us later.) There are also four metal roasting sticks to warm your marshmallows on.
Buy It! Nostalgia Indoor Electric S’mores Maker, $39.99; amazon.com
“Possibly the best purchase of my life,” writes one Amazon reviewer who left five stars. “I'm a s'mores addict and I bought this for myself as a treat — my whole family uses it regularly and my friends all use it when we have parties. We have s'mores on the weekly… it's so convenient and yummy!”
Customers love this s’mores maker not just because they don’t need to round up firewood to enjoy their treat, but also because it’s simple to clean thanks to the stainless steel base that can be easily removed and washed.
“Wow! My 10-year old used this last night with her friends and they were able to do all the levels of marshmallow goodness (barely warm to scorched). When they were done it looked like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man blew up and died a fiery death all over the appliance,” jokes one shopper. “It was surprisingly very easy to clean and I can’t wait to pull it back out for my own use.”
If you’re ready to enjoy more s’mores, grab this top-rated electric s’mores maker for $40.
