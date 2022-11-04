Lifestyle Home Oprah Uses This Double-Sided Iron to 'Steam or Refresh Clothes,' and It's on Sale for Under $100 at Amazon It made it on the list of Oprah’s favorite things in 2022 By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 4, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty If you need some inspiration on what to gift yourself and others this holiday season, turn to none other than Oprah Winfrey and her iconic list of Oprah's Favorite Things 2022. The annual list we've all been waiting for initially appeared on Oprah Daily and includes 104 items in every category like home, kitchen, fashion, books, electronics, and more. The best part? Everything is available at Amazon and some items are even on sale, including the Nori Press Compact Iron and Steamer, which costs less than $100 right now. This double-sided machine is about to replace your old bulky iron and steamer, which ultimately saves you space in your cleaning closet. The device heats up in just three minutes and can cut your ironing time in half since it removes wrinkles on both sides of your garment simultaneously — no ironing board is required. It offers six heat fabric settings and retractable handles that ensure you can evenly iron all your clothes without having to fold them. Oprah said it "quickly presses both sides of a shirt, dress, or pair of pants," and added that it works great to "steam or refresh clothes." Amazon Buy It! Nori Press Compact Iron and Steamer, $96 (orig. $120); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Aside from being able to iron and steam clothes quickly at home, the machine is compact, weighing less than two pounds making it great for travel, too. Oprah noted that "with people traveling again, it's ideal to throw into your suitcase." Although the iron and steamer combo doesn't have a ton of reviews at Amazon just yet, one shopper agreed it's a "solid travel iron" and said it "immediately removes wrinkles with a few swipes." You should always turn off an appliance when you're done using it, but in case you forget, this one has an automatic shut-off function after 10 minutes of not being used. The Nori Press will be 20 percent off at Amazon until December 31, so you have time to add it to your cart. You won't want to wait too long in case it sells out. After all, with Oprah's stamp of approval, it's bound to become a popular item. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale I'm Obsessed with The Mirror, a Celeb-Loved At-Home Workout — and It's $700 Off Right Now Shoppers Say These Slippers Are Like a 'Warm Hug for Your Feet' — and They're 50% Off Now