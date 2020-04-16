Image zoom

If there’s one thing we’ve all noticed being home more in the past month than we have been in the previous 11 combined, it’s that our spaces could use a little bit of sprucing up. Be it finding better storage solutions, finally fixing the wonky closet doors, or creating a cozier atmosphere, there are myriad home improvement tasks surfacing on countless to-do lists. If your main project is upping the comfort in your home, Nordstrom is the place to shop.

For the past few weeks, Nordstrom has been running back-to-back impressive sales, like the Spring Sale earlier this month and the Clearance Sale now, in addition to launching even more markdowns seemingly every day; today, it dropped the Summer Staycation Up to 40 Percent Off Sale, for example. If you’re not in the mood to shop for things like jeans and work attire, one item you might really need right now is a cute and cozy throw blanket (which we’re basically wearing wrapped around our bodies as clothes these days, anyway). Nordstrom’s got a slew of deals on throw blankets in its New Markdown and regular Sale sections right now to help you out.

Whether your bed could use a pop of style by way of a throw blanket folded at the bottom or your couch needs something super plush to carry you through hours of TV binging, a new throw blanket is an easy way to revamp a room with one quick addition. Shop the biggest markdowns on throw blankets at Nordstrom below to save between 40 and 60 percent on these must-have pieces. Some of these blankets are available in multiple colors, so be sure to click over to Nordstrom to see all available options.

Treasure & Bond Stonewashed Rib Throw Blanket

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Stonewashed Rib Throw Blanket, $27.60 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Fringe Speckle Knit Throw Blanket

Buy It! Nordstrom Fringe Speckle Knit Throw Blanket, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom At Home Faux Fur Throw

Buy It! Nordstrom At Home Faux Fur Throw, $29.40 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Ripple Knit Throw Blanket

Buy It! Nordstrom Ripple Knit Throw Blanket, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Treasure & Bond Jersey Rope Throw Blanket

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Jersey Rope Throw Blanket, $59.40 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com

Anthropologie Home Plaid Throw Blanket

Buy It! Anthropologie Home Plaid Throw Blanket, $46.80 (orig. $78); nordstrom.com

Treasure & Bond Whisp Faux Fur Throw

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Whisp Faux Fur Throw, $55.60 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com

Faribault Woolen Mill Northern Lights Wool Throw Blanket

Buy It! Faribault Woolen Mill Northern Lights Wool Throw Blanket, $64 (orig. $160); nordstrom.com

