Cooling Pillows, Sheets, and Comforters Are Majorly Marked Down at Nordstrom Rack

If you haven’t invested in cooling bedding yet, this Nordstrom Rack sale might just be your chance. Cooling sheets, comforters, and mattress toppers can get pretty pricey, but the discount retailer has tons of amazing options starting at just $37. You can save up to 65 percent on down alternative comforters, gel pillows, crispy cotton sheets, and more until May 6.

Here are seven lightweight bedding options you can snag at a discount at Nordstrom Rack:

Many hypoallergenic essentials from bedding brand Ella Jayne are on sale, like soft gel pillows and cooling mattress toppers. The brand’s Allergy Resistant Gel Pillow is perfect for any kind of sleeper (and especially if you sleep on your stomach), and you can get a set of four for under $62. If you want an all-over cooling experience, the Arctic Chill Super Cooling Mattress Topper is meant to keep you cool and dry throughout the night.

Buy It! Ella Jayne Allergy Resistant Gel Queen Pillow, Set of 4, $61.97 (orig. $274.99); nordstromrack.com; Ella Jayne Arctic Chill Super Cooling Mattress Topper, Queen, $109.97 (orig. $199.99); nordstromrack.com

Luxe bundles from Pillow Guy are also marked down. You can grab an entire bedding set with pillows, sheets, shams, duvet covers, and more for under $400 — that’s over $300 off its original price. But if you’re just in the market for sheets, this four-piece set is designed to feel like your favorite tee and perfect for summer.

Buy It! Pillow Guy Classic Cool & Crisp 100% Cotton Percale Sheet Set, $139.97 (orig. $219); nordstromrack.com; Pillow Guy Classic Cool & Crisp Perfect Bedding Bundle, Full, $389.97 (orig. $699); nordstromrack.com

Many cooling favorites are already starting to go out of stock, so make sure you grab whatever you’re eyeing ASAP! Check out the entirety of Nordstrom Rack’s bedding sale before it ends.