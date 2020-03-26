Nordstrom Just Put 1,000 Home Essentials on Sale — Including Pillows, Bowls, and French Presses for Up to 40% Off

Image zoom

If you’ve been stuck indoors more than usual lately, you’ve probably noticed some items around your home that need to be replaced, or that you need more of. (I personally just bought more small bowls, because you can never have enough.) In case you missed it, now’s probably the best time to refresh your home thanks to all the retailers that are launching spring sales — including Nordstrom.

Right now, home essentials are majorly marked down at Nordstrom, and you definitely won’t want to miss out on these deals. From comfy shams to candles and swoon-worthy dinnerware, there are 1,000 home goodies on sale for up to 40 percent off. Even pet products, including super cute toys like this laptop-shaped scratching pad, are discounted.

Buy It! Tommy Bahama Cypress Bay 6 Piece Towel Set, $41.99 (orig. $49.99); nordstrom.com; Anthropologie Home Pheasant Moths Set of 4 Bowls, $43.20 (orig. $72); nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Home Feather Fill Euro Pillow, $29.40 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Buy It! All-Clad Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $59.99 (orig. $90); nordstrom.com; Treasure & Bond Botanical Duvet Cover, $101.40 (orig. $169); nordstrom.com; Bose Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $79 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com

You’ll even find Le Creuset favorites on sale, including this beautiful french press and the brand’s popular cast iron skillet.

Buy It! Le Creuset Stoneware French Press, $75 (orig. $87.50); nordstrom.com; Le Creuset Signature 9 Inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet, $150 (orig. $187.50); nordstrom.com

Not to mention, Anthropologie’s entire home line is discounted, and many options are dirt cheap, like these bowls for less than $4 and these monogrammed mugs for only $8.

Buy It! Anthropologie Home Latte Bowl, $3.60 (orig. $6); nordstrom.com; Anthropologie Home Set of 2 Reusable Produce Bags, $15 (orig. $20); nordstrom.com; Anthropologie Home Dawn Monogram Mug, $8.40 (orig. $14); nordstrom.com

A Nordstrom sale that’s this good doesn't always happen, so make sure to shop whatever you’re eyeing before prices shoot back up.