Nordstrom Put Over 400 Home Items on Sale — and You Can Save Up to 60% on Dyson, Casper, and More

Prices go up next week
By Isabel Garcia
September 10, 2021 11:00 PM
Get ready for some serious savings this weekend! Nordstrom is sending off summer with a huge sale on popular home brands, including Dyson, Casper, and more.

Nordstrom's Summer Sale is packed with deals on more than 400 home items. For a limited time, save up to 60 percent on cozy blankets, scented candles, and colorful kitchenware. To help you get started on your weekend shopping, we pulled together some of our favorite deals ahead. 

Shop the Best Nordstrom Home Deals:

The sale is full of gadgets that will keep your home clean and organized. If you're looking to invest in a high-quality vacuum, check out the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum that's $50. The slim cordless vacuum makes it so easy to tackle dust, debris, and pet hair. 

For a sustainable way to store your food on the go, shop the Ekobo Go Duo Lunchbox, which is on sale for $10. It comes in a variety of bold color combos that'll (literally) brighten your day. And if you want to add more pops of color to your kitchen, go for the Ekobo Pront Measuring Cups, which come in a set of four. Even better, the vibrant measuring cups double as serving bowls. 

While the savings event is called a "summer sale," it features a whole host of items to enjoy this fall. There's an ultra soft Ugg fleece blanket that's 40 percent off. And for some extra comfort and support, snag Casper's 10-pound weighted blanket while it's marked down. 

Whether you prefer tea or pumpkin spice lattes, this mug and warmer set, currently 40 percent off, will keep your favorite fall beverages toasty. With tech as modern as it looks, not only does the warming base keep drinks at the perfect temperature, but it also functions as a wireless cell phone charger. 

Nordstrom's Summer Sale runs through September 12, so shop these incredible deals before they end. 

