Lifestyle Home 16 Spring-Ready Nordstrom Home Finds That Start at $10, from Floral Sheet Sets to Colorful Candles Everything is cleverly broken down by decor style By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Website Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. Lauren received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 2, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Even though parts of the country may have snow on the ground, March has arrived, so it's time to start welcoming the spring season into your home. As you get ready for the warmer weather, you may want to incorporate vibrant decor into your space, and Nordstrom has plenty of colorful options to choose from. In addition to sales on items like bright accent pillows and colored vases, Nordstrom's Shop by Style sections can help you discover decorative pieces based on your personal home preferences, from Bold Eclectic to Modern Minimalism — and prices start at just $10. Nordstrom Bold Eclectic Home Goods Moma Pear Pod Desk Organizer, $28 Marimekko Unikko 200 Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set, $69.99–$109.99 Great Jones The Dutchess 6.75-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid, $160 Moma Set of Six Geo Stacking Coasters, $30 CLR Green Scented Candle, $48 Nod Pod Sleep Mask, $34 Nordstrom's Bold Eclectic section brings together vibrant shades that will breathe new, colorful life into various spaces in your home. It's full of whimsical decor, like this Moma Pear Pod Desk Organizer that doubles as a functional home office organizer. Its playful design hides small items, like paper clips and pencils, and it can also be used as a mini-snack server. These 11 Beauty Buys from Women-Owned Brands at Ulta Are All Under $25 You can add some oomph to your kitchen with these silicone stacking coasters that are easy to clean and virtually indestructible. Your cookware can also get a color boost with this cast iron Dutch Oven that roasts, braises, and bakes, and it comes in five shades including yellow, blue, and dark green. Want to bring spring into the bedroom? Grab these bright floral sheets from Marimekko, which one shopper said makes them feel like they're "sleeping in a garden." Nordstrom Calming Neutral Home Goods Dash Bunny Mini Waffle Maker, $9.99 Le Creuset Figural Flower Stoneware Spoon Rest, $31.99 Capri Blue Modern Marble Jar Candle, $38 Sixth and Pine Texture Stripe Duvet Cover & Sham Set, $31.99–$35.99 (orig. $79.97–$89.97) If too much color is intimidating, you might want to check out the Calming Neutral section that features home items that give off a relaxing vibe with their subtlety. This neutral-colored duvet and sham set from Sixth and Pine is made from 100 percent cotton and available in soft taupe that can lighten up a dark bedroom. Incorporating simple decor touches is easy, too. This modern jar candle comes in two tropical scents — coconut and pineapple — and can double as decor thanks to its elegant, marble design. For a practical touch of spring, this Dash mini waffle maker adds color to your countertop while making adorable bunny-shaped waffles in a breeze. Nordstrom Best of Home Goods Sale Lisa Corti Cotton & Organza Accent Pillow, $40 (orig. $100) Ilex Studio Acorn Vase, $15.20 (orig. $38) Yod and Co Tall Stack Candle, $12.65 (orig. $23) Open Spaces Set of 2 Small Bins with Lids, $35 (orig. $50) Misette Set of 4 Embroidered Napkins, $39.97 (orig. $160) Sunnylife Luxe Insulated Picnic Backpack Set, $49.97 (orig. $200) Sale items are always a must-grab at Nordstrom, including these top discounted buys that introduce springtime into your space. While temperatures work their way up, you can slowly bring the outdoors inside your home with this light pink vase that also comes with an instruction book for using it to grow an acorn into an oak tree (acorn not included). Storage bins for the kitchen are also on sale, and this set of two from Open Spaces that comes with matching lids to keep food fresh can help organize smaller items on your counter or in your pantry. And though it's not technically a home item, this Picnic Backpack Set is a whopping 75 percent off, and can even be used to arrange a private picnic session at home while the ground thaws. It includes a blanket, cork screw, plates, cups, and utensils in a handy bag. While it may not quite feel like it at the moment, spring is almost here, so grab your picks from Nordstrom's home style sections before they sell out. Nordstrom Buy It! Moma Pear Pod Desk Organizer, $28; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Moma Set of Six Geo Stacking Coasters, $30; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Dash Bunny Mini Waffle Maker, $9.99; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Sixth and Pine Texture Stripe Duvet Cover & Sham Set, $31.99–$35.99 (orig. $79.97–$89.97); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Ilex Studio Acorn Vase, $15.20 (orig. $38); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Sunnylife Luxe Insulated Picnic Backpack Set, $49.97 (orig. $200); nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping A Cordless Vacuum with 'the Suction Power of a Heavy-Duty Vacuum' Is on Sale at Amazon Amazon Quietly Launched a Home and Kitchen Sale with Massive Discounts — Up to 78% Off Shoppers Use These 'Remarkably Sturdy' Storage Bags for Moves and Seasonal Items, and They're Just $2 Apiece