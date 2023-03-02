16 Spring-Ready Nordstrom Home Finds That Start at $10, from Floral Sheet Sets to Colorful Candles

Everything is cleverly broken down by decor style

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer

Published on March 2, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordstrom Spring Colors/Home Roundup Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Even though parts of the country may have snow on the ground, March has arrived, so it's time to start welcoming the spring season into your home.

As you get ready for the warmer weather, you may want to incorporate vibrant decor into your space, and Nordstrom has plenty of colorful options to choose from. In addition to sales on items like bright accent pillows and colored vases, Nordstrom's Shop by Style sections can help you discover decorative pieces based on your personal home preferences, from Bold Eclectic to Modern Minimalism — and prices start at just $10.

Nordstrom Spring Colors/Home Roundup
Nordstrom

Bold Eclectic Home Goods

Nordstrom's Bold Eclectic section brings together vibrant shades that will breathe new, colorful life into various spaces in your home. It's full of whimsical decor, like this Moma Pear Pod Desk Organizer that doubles as a functional home office organizer. Its playful design hides small items, like paper clips and pencils, and it can also be used as a mini-snack server.

You can add some oomph to your kitchen with these silicone stacking coasters that are easy to clean and virtually indestructible. Your cookware can also get a color boost with this cast iron Dutch Oven that roasts, braises, and bakes, and it comes in five shades including yellow, blue, and dark green. Want to bring spring into the bedroom? Grab these bright floral sheets from Marimekko, which one shopper said makes them feel like they're "sleeping in a garden."

Nordstrom Spring Colors/Home Roundup
Nordstrom

Calming Neutral Home Goods

If too much color is intimidating, you might want to check out the Calming Neutral section that features home items that give off a relaxing vibe with their subtlety. This neutral-colored duvet and sham set from Sixth and Pine is made from 100 percent cotton and available in soft taupe that can lighten up a dark bedroom.

Incorporating simple decor touches is easy, too. This modern jar candle comes in two tropical scents — coconut and pineapple — and can double as decor thanks to its elegant, marble design. For a practical touch of spring, this Dash mini waffle maker adds color to your countertop while making adorable bunny-shaped waffles in a breeze.

Nordstrom Spring Colors/Home Roundup
Nordstrom

Best of Home Goods Sale

Sale items are always a must-grab at Nordstrom, including these top discounted buys that introduce springtime into your space. While temperatures work their way up, you can slowly bring the outdoors inside your home with this light pink vase that also comes with an instruction book for using it to grow an acorn into an oak tree (acorn not included).

Storage bins for the kitchen are also on sale, and this set of two from Open Spaces that comes with matching lids to keep food fresh can help organize smaller items on your counter or in your pantry. And though it's not technically a home item, this Picnic Backpack Set is a whopping 75 percent off, and can even be used to arrange a private picnic session at home while the ground thaws. It includes a blanket, cork screw, plates, cups, and utensils in a handy bag.

While it may not quite feel like it at the moment, spring is almost here, so grab your picks from Nordstrom's home style sections before they sell out.

Nordstrom Spring Colors/Home Roundup
Nordstrom

Buy It! Moma Pear Pod Desk Organizer, $28; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Spring Colors/Home Roundup
Nordstrom

Buy It! Moma Set of Six Geo Stacking Coasters, $30; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Spring Colors/Home Roundup
Nordstrom

Buy It! Dash Bunny Mini Waffle Maker, $9.99; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Spring Colors/Home Roundup
Nordstrom

Buy It! Sixth and Pine Texture Stripe Duvet Cover & Sham Set, $31.99–$35.99 (orig. $79.97–$89.97); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Spring Colors/Home Roundup
Nordstrom

Buy It! Ilex Studio Acorn Vase, $15.20 (orig. $38); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Spring Colors/Home Roundup
Nordstrom

Buy It! Sunnylife Luxe Insulated Picnic Backpack Set, $49.97 (orig. $200); nordstrom.com

