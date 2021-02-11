Nordstrom’s Newest Shop Is Filled with Beautiful Eco-Friendly Home Essentials That Are All Under $100 

When it comes to decorating your living space, investing in timeless, well-designed pieces is a must. And thanks to Nordstrom's latest collaboration, you can find tons of incredibly unique home essentials for a fair price. The department store recently partnered with Goodee — a socially conscious online marketplace — on a curated mini shop full of transparently sourced and ethically made goods for every room in your home.
Vetted by the company's sustainability experts, the Goodee 100 collection features an array of beautiful pieces from artisans around the globe whose products make a positive social or environmental impact. You'll find everything from hand-blown wine glasses to durable teak wood cutting boards to dish towels made from organic cotton. The items come from 25 brands located in 16 different countries, including Ghana, Japan, Denmark, Mexico, and Canada.
According to the company's website, it maintains one key value: "We believe in good design, good people, and good impact." Goodee was founded by award-winning design brothers Byron and Dexter Peart in 2017 to offer consumers homeware and lifestyle products that are built to last a lifetime.
"It seems more prescient today than ever, that as a society we truly must reimagine living our lives with 'fewer better things,'" co-founder Dexter said in a press release. "It was very exciting to curate this first of its kind collection of treasurable (and affordable) home goods, that bear intrinsic value as they reflect the stories of not only our lives, but also of others."
Everything featured in the Goodee 100 shop on Nordstrom is under $100 (as the name implies). Scroll down to browse seven of our favorite sustainable home pieces from the collab.
Made from naturally absorbent and stain-resistant merino wool, these coasters are designed in Los Angeles to look nice sitting beneath your glass while simultaneously keeping surfaces free from condensation droplets.
The Organic Company is known for its collection of home and kitchen essentials that are crafted from Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-certified textiles, including these durable oven mitts that will protect your hands and arms from heat.
A good cutting board should be durable and gentle on your knives, like this one crafted from teak wood, a material that’s naturally resistant from odor and germs. The board features deep grooves around the edges to catch liquid and crumbs while you cut, which will prevent a larger mess on your countertops.
Handmade in Poland from 100 percent recycled, locally sourced jars and bottles, these clear glasses have a fluted glass texture that will look pretty sitting on an open shelf in your kitchen. This set comes with four wine glasses and four tumblers for $100.
The beauty is in the bulb! This lamp features a unique, trapezoid-shaped Enno LED light bulb atop a walnut cylinder that’s sure to be the centerpiece of any desk, table, or shelf it sits on. It comes with a tactile dimmer that allows you to easily set the mood of the room.
Crafted from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified bamboo fiber, this colorful dish set is eco-friendly and fun for your table. It comes with a variety of small and large plates as well as cups that are all dishwasher-safe, so they’ll easily become kitchenware staples.
If you’re looking to spruce up your dining table, these bold place mats that are handcrafted from jipijapa leaves by Colombian artisans may be just the thing you need.
