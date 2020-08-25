Nordstrom’s Home Section Is the Most Underrated Part of the Anniversary Sale — Shop Deals Starting at $4
Hurry and shop before things sell out
The phrase “Nordstrom Anniversary Sale” is like music to our ears because it gives us an excuse to do a little online shopping. While it's best known for offering amazing fashion deals and beauty exclusives, the Anniversary Sale’s home section is perhaps the most underrated and overlooked during the 12-day event — it’s filled with unbeatable savings on gorgeous home decor, unique kitchen tools, and cozy bedding.
Whether you’re in need of necessities like bath towels or bed sheets, or you’re simply looking for some new statement pieces, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is packed with plenty of options from top-rated brands like Riedel, Voluspa, Boll & Branch, and Anthropologie. And when we say these deals are unbeatable, we really mean it — prices start at just $4! Of the 300+ items marked down, we selected 10 of our favorites that are must-haves in your home. The best part? Everything is less than $50!
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals
- Voluspa Maison Blanc Saijo Persimmon Maison Metallo 2-Wick Candle, $12 (orig. $18)
- Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw, $24.90 (orig. $39.50)
- BP. Stripe Shag Accent Pillow, $24.90 (orig. $39)
- Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser, $24.90 (orig. $39.99)
- Nordstrom Set of 4 Cheese Knives, $24.90 (orig. $39)
- Deny Designs Is It That Easy Framed Wall Art, $28.90 (orig. $40)
- BP. 4-Piece Cotton Bath Towel & Hand Towel Set, $29.90 (orig. $49)
- Riedel Mixed Pack of 4 Red Wine Glasses, $43.90 (orig. $59)
- Nordstrom at Home Large Round Acacia Wood Serving Tray, $44.90 (orig. $69)
- Godiner Seville Wine Decanter, $45.90 (orig. $69.99)
Need some decorating inspo to get you started? Drape this cream-colored plush throw blanket ($25, originally $40) over the back of your couch and add a pop of color with these striped shag pillows ($25, originally $39). In your kitchen, place this round acacia-wood serving tray ($45, originally $69) in the center of your counter with a floral arrangement and this chicly packaged Voluspa candle ($12, originally $18). The possibilities are endless when there is so much discounted!
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the most popular shopping events of the year, meaning things tend to sell out quickly. So you’ll want to add the home goods you’re eyeing to your cart ASAP, especially since the deals end soon. Keep scrolling to see all the best home and kitchen deals you can score at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before it ends on Sunday, August 30.
