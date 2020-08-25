Nordstrom’s Home Section Is the Most Underrated Part of the Anniversary Sale — Shop Deals Starting at $4

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The phrase “Nordstrom Anniversary Sale” is like music to our ears because it gives us an excuse to do a little online shopping. While it's best known for offering amazing fashion deals and beauty exclusives, the Anniversary Sale’s home section is perhaps the most underrated and overlooked during the 12-day event — it’s filled with unbeatable savings on gorgeous home decor, unique kitchen tools, and cozy bedding.

Whether you’re in need of necessities like bath towels or bed sheets, or you’re simply looking for some new statement pieces, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is packed with plenty of options from top-rated brands like Riedel, Voluspa, Boll & Branch, and Anthropologie. And when we say these deals are unbeatable, we really mean it — prices start at just $4! Of the 300+ items marked down, we selected 10 of our favorites that are must-haves in your home. The best part? Everything is less than $50!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the most popular shopping events of the year, meaning things tend to sell out quickly. So you’ll want to add the home goods you’re eyeing to your cart ASAP, especially since the deals end soon. Keep scrolling to see all the best home and kitchen deals you can score at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before it ends on Sunday, August 30.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Voluspa Maison Blanc Saijo Persimmon Maison Metallo 2-Wick Candle, $12 (orig. $18); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw, $24.90 (orig. $39.50); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Stripe Shag Accent Pillow, $24.90 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser, $24.90 (orig. $39.99); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Set of 4 Cheese Knives, $24.90 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Deny Designs Is It That Easy Framed Wall Art, $28.90 (orig. $40); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. 4-Piece Cotton Bath Towel & Hand Towel Set, $29.90 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Riedel Mixed Pack of 4 Red Wine Glasses, $43.90 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom at Home Large Round Acacia Wood Serving Tray, $44.90 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom