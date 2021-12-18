"I bought this robot vacuum as a gift for my sister. After she gave birth to her third child, she often felt that she didn't have time to clean the house, especially vacuuming," one five-star reviewer shared. "After learning about her situation, I decided to give an iLife as a gift to her. When she received it, she said it was the best helping gift that she had ever received." They added, "She was amazed how much hair this iLife has picked up."