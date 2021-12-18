Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping Roomba for This 'Unbelievably Silent' Robot Vacuum — and It's Only $120
Rather than drag out the heavy upright vacuum cleaner every time you need to clean, why not let a smart appliance do all the work? Thousands of people love the ease and force of a robot vacuum, instantly replacing your need to head to the closet every time there's a mess.
If you're searching for a recommendation, Amazon shoppers suggest the Noisz by iLife S5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, and right now it's just $120. The smart device comes with four cleaning modes, including max, spot, edge, and free movement, all of which can be controlled via the included remote control. It effortlessly picks up all the dirt, dust, and pet hair littered throughout the house, thanks to a powerful suction. Plus it easily adjusts from floor to carpet, and can also be used on tile, marble, and laminate floors.
The quiet and durable robot vacuum is outfitted with a set of anti-fall and anti-collision sensors that prevent it from bumping into obstacles or accidentally falling down a flight of stairs. A dustbin at the base of the machine holds up to 300 milliliters of dust and grime, designed with a hinged lid that makes it easy to move all the dirt from the device to the trash. It's also very slim compared to similar models, easily gliding under beds and furniture.
Buy It! Noisz by iLife S5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $120 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com
Over 1,500 Amazon shoppers gave the robot vacuum a five-star rating, with many noting they're seeing "less dust" in the house than before it was introduced. One shopper said it's "unbelievably silent," while another simply wrote: "Oh my god, this blew my mind."
"I bought this robot vacuum as a gift for my sister. After she gave birth to her third child, she often felt that she didn't have time to clean the house, especially vacuuming," one five-star reviewer shared. "After learning about her situation, I decided to give an iLife as a gift to her. When she received it, she said it was the best helping gift that she had ever received." They added, "She was amazed how much hair this iLife has picked up."
"I can't go back to Roomba or any robot vacuum with brushes now. This is just so much easier to care for and does such a better job of cleaning," another user explained. "I wish I had one for every room."
Head to Amazon and shop the Noisz by iLife S5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for just $120 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
