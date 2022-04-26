Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Can't Go Back to Roomba' After Trying This Robot Vacuum, Now on Sale for $136

The 2-in-1 device is both a vacuum cleaner and a mop, giving you the option to choose between the two. The device is designed with four cleaning modes, including auto clean, spot clean, max mode, and edge clean, all of which can be controlled via the remote control. Thanks to the powerful suction and dual side brushes, the device effortlessly picks up pet hair, dust, and debris on both hardwood floors and carpets. Plus, the robot vacuum can run for up to 110 minutes before returning to its charging dock.