Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Can't Go Back to Roomba' After Trying This Robot Vacuum, Now on Sale for $136
If you've ever wanted a robot vacuum cleaner, but didn't want to spend a chunk of change on one, you're not going to want to miss this deal going on at Amazon right now. The Noisz iLife S5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop has been slashed to just $136 — but only for a limited time.
The 2-in-1 device is both a vacuum cleaner and a mop, giving you the option to choose between the two. The device is designed with four cleaning modes, including auto clean, spot clean, max mode, and edge clean, all of which can be controlled via the remote control. Thanks to the powerful suction and dual side brushes, the device effortlessly picks up pet hair, dust, and debris on both hardwood floors and carpets. Plus, the robot vacuum can run for up to 110 minutes before returning to its charging dock.
A set of anti-collision and cliff detection sensors prevent the device from accidentally falling down a flight of stairs or bumping into objects. And when you want to use the mopping feature, just fill the 300-liter tank with water, add the mopping pad to the bottom of the device, and then let it do the rest of the work for you.
Buy It! Noisz iLife S5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, $135.99 (orig. $184.49); amazon.com
Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum and mop a five-star rating, with reviewers saying they "can't go back to Roomba" after trying it out. Others say their house is "way less dusty," while one reviewer shared that they "use it almost every day." One shopper even wrote: "I have had two older Roomba models which were fine but eventually broke. This cheap iLife robot beats them both."
Another user enthused that the robot vacuum is "worth every penny," explaining that it's "sucking everything up." Plus, they appreciated that the "floor looks great with little to no effort on my part."
Head to Amazon to snag the Noisz iLife S5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop while it's on sale.
