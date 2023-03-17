Lifestyle Home A Robot Vacuum and Mop That Keep Floors 'Spotless' Is Now Under $90 — Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon “It’s like having a cleaning assistant at home!” By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 17, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon With the arrival of spring, many people are excited to walk through fields of flowers or plan their next vacation, while others dread the thought of spring cleaning. House cleaning can be exhausting and time-consuming, especially when it comes to mundane tasks such as vacuuming and mopping — so let a robot vacuum do the work. Right now, you can score the Noisz iLife S5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop for 51 percent off at Amazon. At $88, the lowest price we've seen on the popular model. This Cordless Vacuum 'Makes Vacuuming Less of a Chore' — and It's on Sale for $100 This 2-in-1 mop and vacuum cleaner has four cleaning modes, including spot clean, auto clean, max mode, and edge clean, all of which can be controlled using the included remote control. Equipped with 1,000 pascals of suction power, the vacuum's dual side brushes work together to suck up dust, pet hair, and dirt on your hardwood surfaces and carpets — with little effort on your part. And it can run for up to 110 minutes at a time before it automatically heads back to its charging dock. Thanks to built-in anti-drop sensors, you won't have to worry about the device bumping into furniture, tumbling down the stairs, or falling off a ledge. When you're ready to mop, just add water to the tank, attach the mopping pad, and let it do the rest. Amazon Buy It! Noisz iLife S5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, $88.16 (orig. $179.37); amazon.com Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum and mop combo device a five-star rating, raving about its "great suction power" and saying it's "worth every penny." One shopper wrote, "Very efficient little vacuum! It really cleans thoroughly. I have hardwood floors and it leaves it spotless and is very quiet!." Another reviewer shared, "It's like having a cleaning assistant at home!" A third reviewer — who says they have three kids and two dogs — said the vacuum has made cleaning easier since they don't have to "worry about the floors" and runs while sleep and work. They also wrote, "I'm amazed at how well this robot vacuum picks up dog hair from the carpet. It mops well too!" Head to Amazon now to get the Noisz iLife S5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop while it's on sale for less than $90. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Best-Selling Spray Mop Leaves Floors 'Sparkling Clean' — and It's on Sale for $20 Spring Showers Are No Match for These 'Cute and Comfy' Rain Boots, Which Are Only $25 at Amazon Right Now I'm Refreshing My Spring Handbag Collection with a Legacy Brand Style Jennifer Lopez Once Called 'Iconic'