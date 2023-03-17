A Robot Vacuum and Mop That Keep Floors 'Spotless' Is Now Under $90 — Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

With the arrival of spring, many people are excited to walk through fields of flowers or plan their next vacation, while others dread the thought of spring cleaning. House cleaning can be exhausting and time-consuming, especially when it comes to mundane tasks such as vacuuming and mopping — so let a robot vacuum do the work.

Right now, you can score the Noisz iLife S5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop for 51 percent off at Amazon. At $88, the lowest price we've seen on the popular model.

This 2-in-1 mop and vacuum cleaner has four cleaning modes, including spot clean, auto clean, max mode, and edge clean, all of which can be controlled using the included remote control. Equipped with 1,000 pascals of suction power, the vacuum's dual side brushes work together to suck up dust, pet hair, and dirt on your hardwood surfaces and carpets — with little effort on your part. And it can run for up to 110 minutes at a time before it automatically heads back to its charging dock.

Thanks to built-in anti-drop sensors, you won't have to worry about the device bumping into furniture, tumbling down the stairs, or falling off a ledge. When you're ready to mop, just add water to the tank, attach the mopping pad, and let it do the rest.

Amazon

Buy It! Noisz iLife S5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, $88.16 (orig. $179.37); amazon.com

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum and mop combo device a five-star rating, raving about its "great suction power" and saying it's "worth every penny."

One shopper wrote, "Very efficient little vacuum! It really cleans thoroughly. I have hardwood floors and it leaves it spotless and is very quiet!." Another reviewer shared, "It's like having a cleaning assistant at home!"

A third reviewer — who says they have three kids and two dogs — said the vacuum has made cleaning easier since they don't have to "worry about the floors" and runs while sleep and work. They also wrote, "I'm amazed at how well this robot vacuum picks up dog hair from the carpet. It mops well too!"

Head to Amazon now to get the Noisz iLife S5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop while it's on sale for less than $90.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.