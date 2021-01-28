"Restoring the American farmhouse is not just a hobby for me... I've been doing it for more than 25 years," the singer says

New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight Shows Off 'My Passion, My Obsession' in New HGTV Series

New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight is ready to show fans how to have the nicest house on the block!

The former teen heartthrob — part of the Grammy-nominated boyband alongside his younger brother Jordan, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood — is officially making his HGTV debut on March 3 with the premiere of Farmhouse Fixer, a new series that will follow the singer as he overhauls an 18th-century farmhouse in New Hampshire.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since the show was first announced back in 2018, the cast and crew have been hard at work bringing it to life. Now PEOPLE can finally reveal an exclusive sneak peek at the six-episode series, above.

In the clip, fans can see Knight, 52, embrace his love for home renovation, working with a family to breathe new life into their 19th-century home.

"I love a good old farmhouse," he says in the clip. "These are American treasures."

Image zoom Credit: HGTV

He continues, describing his mindset throughout the renovation process: "Give it that love, show it that respect and bring it back to its glory."

In the first look, Knight is hands-on — smashing a dilapidated fireplace, taking down walls —while working towards a stunning finished product respectful of the home's long history.

Image zoom Credit: HGTV

"Restoring the American farmhouse is not just a hobby for me — it's my passion, my obsession and I've been doing it for more than 25 years," Knight says in an HGTV press release. "It's so easy to just go knock down an old house. It's way harder to renovate them so that families can enjoy them for years to come. That's the reason this work is so worth it."

Throughout his music career, Knight has been restoring properties — over 200 houses to date.

RELATED VIDEO: Ty Pennington Dishes On the His Favorite Design Trends to Spruce Up Your Space

Image zoom Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Image zoom Credit: Source: Jonathan Knight/Instagram

New Kids reunited in 2008 after months of speculation and rumor. They released their first album in fourteen years, The Block, and in 2019, embarked on a 53-city tour.

Knight is currently engaged to Harley Rodriguez, a personal trainer he first met in 2008 through a mutual friend. The couple got engaged in November 2016 on a trip to Africa with their moms, after appearing on the 26th season of the Amazing Race together in 2015.