Nicole Young Says She Was 'Absolutely Gutted' When Chrishell Stause Accused Her of Being on Drugs (Exclusive)

Nicole Young is reflecting on a hurtful accusation from her Selling Sunset costar Chrishell Stause.

In season 6, which dropped Friday on Netflix, Young, a newcomer to the real estate reality show, claimed Stause took credit for two of her listings almost three years ago. The two go head to head multiple times throughout the season, and Young states that she believes their boss, Jason Oppenheim — who previously dated both agents — allowed Stause to get away with "stealing" her listings.

The tension between the pair intensifies during the agents' girls trip to Palm Springs, Calif. where Stause says Young was acting "cracked out" in front of everyone and accused her of being on drugs.

Young opened up to PEOPLE about how she felt in that moment and why she ended up getting a drug test to prove everyone wrong.

"When she first said it, I felt like I'd just been hit by a train. I was so shocked," Young recalls. "I was like a deer in headlights. It took me a moment to even process what she had said, and I was gutted. I was just absolutely gutted."

After Stause made the accusation, Young said the first thing she did was call her husband Brandon after she "bawled" her eyes out.

"He was kind of the one to talk me off the ledge and just bring me back down to earth," she tells PEOPLE. "He was like, 'Okay, this is what you should do. Get a drug test first thing tomorrow.' He was my lifesaver in that scenario."

She adds that the whole ordeal was "really tough" and that rewatching the scene was "just as difficult."

Asked about her relationship with Stause now and whether or not she congratulated her on her surprise wedding to Australian musician G Flip, Young responded that "it's not really like that."

"We're to a point where we can just peacefully coexist," she tells PEOPLE. "I think it's very normal in any kind of workplace for not everyone to be friends. So as long as we can just be in the same office, focus on our business — that's the best scenario that we can have."

Despite what fans might think, she says she's "definitely not" trying to fill the new "villain" role left empty by the departure of former cast member Christine Quinn. She adds, "I can confidently say the only role I'm trying to play is Nicole Young, realtor for the Oppenheim Group. And I think I nailed it."

She does have a few "ride or dies" in the office. She says she's always been close with Amanza Smith and Mary Fitzgerald ever since she became an agent at the Oppenheim Group over a decade ago. She's also still good friends with her ex Jason, who she's known for "15 years now," and his twin brother Brett.

"I go back with all four of those people," she says, "and this situation has just deepened our bond and friendship even more."