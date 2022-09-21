Nicole Scherzinger Surprises Her Grandparents with Transformation of Their Hawaii Home

Nicole Scherzinger is sharing her Ohana spirit — and her sledge hammer skills.

On the season 2 finale of Secret Celebrity Renovation (airing Friday), the Masked Singer judge, 44, returns to her native Hawaii to surprise her grandparents with a special home transformation.

Scherzinger credits her grandparents, whom she calls "Tutu" and "Papa," with introducing her to the world of singing and dancing, as well as helping to raise her.

In the exclusive sneak peek from the CBS Original — which gives celebrities the opportunity to renovate the home of someone who played a special role in their journey to stardom — the Grammy nominee starts the renovation project with some demolition.

"I have no idea … how to do it but I'm …" she begins, before being stunned into silence by the show's renovation pro, Survivor's Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano, suggesting that she go at a wall in her grandparents' home with a sledgehammer. The singer quickly gets over her hesitation.

Marco Garcia/CBS

"Yes!" she shouts, then approaches with her hammer saying, "Okay, where do I aim?"

"It's a bit scary," she says in a confessional. "I've never picked up a sledgehammer."

But that doesn't stop her from enjoying herself, as the clip shows Scherzinger shouting, "Here goes nothing!" and letting out a cry before smashing the wall.

But it's the project designer, HGTV regular Sabrina Soto, who really makes a dent. "Sabrina has a lot going on right now," Scherzinger says directly to the camera, as Mariano asks in the background, "Sabrina, who made you mad?"

Soto turns the project into a musical performance, singing the Pussycat Dolls hit "Don't Cha," and Scherzinger picks up the beat with her hammer.

Finally making it through to the other side, Scherzinger peers through the hole she made and says "this is for you Tut! This is for you Papa!"

CBS

Scherzinger recently said she plans to return to making music that moves her. Performing at the newly opened Sun Rose venue in Los Angeles' Pendry Hotel in April, she sang Broadway hits like "Don't Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl and "Maybe This Time" from Cabaret. She even did a cover of Prince's "Purple Rain."

Growing up, Scherzinger says she looked to artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Bette Midler, Shirley Bassey and Cher for inspiration. "I am inspired by these and many women of that era," she said. "Not only were they iconic fashionistas, they were bold and they were doing their own thing, their own way. They were captivating. And that's what I aspire to do in my own performances."

The season finale of Secret Celebrity Renovation airs Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m.