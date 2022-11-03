HGTV's Nicole Curtis Returns to Her Hometown For 'Most Difficult Project of My Career' in New Series

Nicole Curtis is back on HGTV with her new show, Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue.

The home renovation pro, 46, hosted Rehab Addict on the network from 2010 to 2018, before taking some time out of the spotlight and returning with Rehab Addict Rescue in 2021.

"We're going back to my hometown of Lake Orion," the Detroit-based home renovator begins in a teaser for the first episode of her new show.

"I saved this little lake cottage from demolition eight years ago," Curtis continues as aerial cameras pan over the quaint lakeside town. "At that time of my life, I was a renovating machine, snatching up every old house that needed some love and bringing them back to life."

In the clip, Curtis goes on to say she didn't think there was any project she couldn't tackle. But this house nearly proved her wrong. The charming 1904 property she thought would be a "breeze" to fix up wound up being her most challenging yet, and nearly a decade later, it remained unfinished.

"We are basically starting from scratch," Curtis says, "and it would be my most difficult, most expensive, and most complicated project of my career."

But now, she promises, "this lake house is going across the finish line."

Following a successful run on Rehab Addict, Curtis took time off from the small screen to focus on being a mom. While she says her success as an HGTV star allowed her the opportunity to hit pause, ultimately, it was her family that inspired her to take a significant break.

She told PEOPLE in 2020, that for the first time, "I could just be at home, being a mom. When I had a chance for that to happen, I took it, because I didn't have that the first time around." Curtis welcomed her older son Ethan when she was 20 years old and cared for him as she built her business and launched her TV career.

In 2015, she welcomed another son, Harper, in the middle of her Rehab Addict run. While filming, she went through a years-long custody battle over her youngest with her ex-boyfriend Shane Maguire. They finally reached a custody agreement in October 2018.

"I can't lie and say that I'm not nervous about having a show back out there," she told PEOPLE exclusively ahead of the launch of her second series Rehab Addict Rescue. But this time, she was doing it on her own terms.

"I had a very chaotic ten years. I didn't want to go down that path again," she said. "I'm hyper-focused right now on remembering where I want to be, what matters in my life, what my priorities are. My biggest thing, always, is that life is short and I want to live it to the fullest. And I'm thankful our fans have appreciated that."

Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue premieres Thursday, Nov. 3, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream on discovery+ on Thursdays, beginning Nov. 3