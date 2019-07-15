Image zoom Nicole Curtis/Instagram

Nicole Curtis‘s next big reveal: the new man in her life.

The star of HGTV’s Rehab Addict, 42, shared an Instagram on Sunday showing her new boyfriend with a photo of the lovebirds kissing while she sat on his lap.

“New Jersey and my man with the beard …❤️” Curtis wrote, wearing a black dress as her new man was dressed formally in a suit and tie.

The reality star shared more photos of her and her new beau’s trip to New Jersey for the weekend.

“Our before,” Curtis wrote on a photo of the couple dressed casually that she posted on her Instagram Story, while the following photos featured them in their formalwear. The sweet snaps included one of her boyfriend fixing Curtis’s dress as she took a mirror selfie with the caption, “One last adjustment before.”

In the final photo, Curtis wrote, “After” on a picture of the couple, adding a heart emoji as they posed together and smiled for another mirror selfie.

Curtis did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The home improvement star’s new romance comes after a years-long custody battle with her ex, Shane Maguire.

Last July, Maguire, with whom Curtis shares son Harper, 3, filed for sole custody of their child, alleging that Curtis was “not a fit” mother because, he says, she had intentionally inhibited his court-ordered time with their child.

In October 2018, Curtis and Maguire reached a settlement that allowed them to maintain joint custody of Harper. Based on the terms of that agreement, neither parent is required to pay child support.

However, before the agreement was signed, Curtis was allegedly receiving $1,200/month in child support from Maguire, according to The Blast.

As part of their most recent deal, Curtis also agreed to create a trust for Harper that contains $250,000, which Maguire would be able to use to purchase a home within 25 miles of Curtis’ own, to help facilitate him spending time with his son.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the agreement reached in October, she said, “As a parent you do whatever you have to do to keep peace and calm for your child — this was best for our son.”

While they seemingly reached an amicable decision, their legal woes weren’t entirely behind them. In February, Maguire was ordered to appear in court over $6,059.50 in unpaid child support. The document was filed on Jan. 16 by the State of Michigan and was first reported by The Blast and obtained by PEOPLE.

Curtis also has an adult son, Ethan, from a prior relationship.

The DIY Network star told PEOPLE she had ended her long-running series Rehab Addict before it was announced that DIY would cease to exist in summer 2020 to make way for Chip and Joanna Gaines’s forthcoming network.

“We left before that decision was made (by choice) to take a much needed break,” she said via email. While reruns of Rehab Addict still air on the channel, she’s currently working on developing a new show for HGTV. “I wish [Chip and Joanna] the best of luck,” she added.