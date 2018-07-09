Nicole Curtis Fights for Custody of 3-Year-Old Son as Ex Claims She's 'Not a Fit' Mother

Nicole Curtis is battling for her three-year-old son once again, as her ex files new court documents demanding sole custody.

The Rehab Addict star, 41, has been hit with new allegations from Shane Maguire, the father of her son Harper, claiming she is “not a fit” mother and has allegedly been intentionally sabotaging the relationship between the boy and his dad, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.

Maguire’s filing states that the HGTV and DIY Network personality “played games” with the times and locations at which they were supposed to exchange Harper, of whom they currently have joint custody, noting that coparenting has “proven to be a nightmare” and “things have deteriorated between [the parents] to the detriment of Harper.”

RELATED: Nicole Curtis Slams Haters Who Criticized Her for Breastfeeding Her Nearly 3-Year-Old Son

Nicole Curtis/Instagram

It also claims that the home renovation TV star has been “doing all she can to prevent any sort of set schedule that would allow Harper to be with both of his parents without interference,” including an alleged episode that “turned into a game of cat and mouse” on Father’s Day when Maguire says he had to drive to several different locations over two-and-a-half hours to try and track down Curtis and take custody of Harper.

Maguire put in an official request on July 3 to give him sole custody of Harper, claiming Curtis is “not a fit and proper person to share legal or physical custody” because “she is either unable or unwilling to facilitate and encourage a close and continuing parent-child relationship between Harper and [Maguire].”

Curtis did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

WATCH THIS: HGTV’s Nicole Curtis on Almost Injuring LeBron & Being Called a ‘Bad Ass’ by Lenny Kravitz

She is due to appear in court later this month to defend previous alleged violations of her and Maguire’s co-parenting agreement.

While the couple’s legal battle has lasted years, Maguire most recently filed a legal complaint that claimed she relocated to California from Michigan in an attempt to keep him from seeing his son, but dropped it after the pair settled the misunderstanding.

The pair briefly seemed to make peace, having a dinner “just the two of us” during which they discussed their son’s wellbeing, but the situation soon crumbled as Curtis posted on Instagram that she was refused time with Harper on Easter.

RELATED: Nicole Curtis and Ex Have Dinner Amid Ongoing Custody Battle: ‘We Have to Focus on Forgiveness’

“We both love our children more than anything, and we’re really no different than anyone else trying to navigate through some really trying times and the challenges of being the best mom and dad possible,” she told PEOPLE in March. (Curtis is also a mom to son Ethan, 20, who she shares with ex Steven Cimini.)

Harper — who Curtis says she is still breastfeeding, though less frequently, as she practices baby-led weaning — is splitting time between Los Angeles and Michigan, where she films her show, and Maguire, a businessman, is based.