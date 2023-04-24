Nicolas Cage Shows Off Gothic Las Vegas Mansion, Complete with a 'Black Dragon' and Indoor Dome for His Crow

The actor also drove his brand new gold Lamborghini, a tribute to a Federico Fellini-directed film

By Angela Wilson
Published on April 24, 2023 06:04 PM

Nicolas Cage is showing off his jaw-dropping Las Vegas mansion, giving fans a peek inside the one-of-a-kind lair during an interview with 60 Minutes,

Cage, 59, shares the manor with his wife and young daughter. The house is "part Goth-cathedral and part avant-garde gallery," according to the segment above. It's also occupied by a menagerie of unique pets, including an intimidating gray cat, a "black dragon" and an African crow in the living room.

"This is my black dragon. It's a monitor lizard," he says, showing the animal to host Sharyn Alfonsi, while touring what appears to be a two-story, wood-paneled library with a mezzanine and a massive glowing green chandelier. "He'll get to be about 6 feet long. He's like having a real dinosaur in your house. It's kind of amazing. And he's alive."

Nicholas Cage las vegas mansion tour from 60 minutes
60 minutes

The interview began with Cage and Alfonsi taking a joy ride in his brand new gold Lamborghini, reportedly a tribute to a 1968 film directed by Federico Fellini.

"It was a crazy beautiful Fellini movie, and it inspired me," Cage explained. "So when I saw this. I said, "That's the car." It's not a Ferrari, which would be great. But they don't really have any gold Ferraris."

Nicholas Cage las vegas mansion tour from 60 minutes
60 minutes

After the pair pass through his home's gates, viewers are taken inside the estate, where a sea turtle swimming in an aquarium, a pool table and an old-school jukebox can also be seen.

Nicholas Cage las vegas mansion tour from 60 minutes
60 minutes

Near a massive fireplace framed by torch-shaped sconces, lives a foul-mouthed pet crow named Hoogan, who resides in a mesh, dome-dome shaped enclosure in a living room.

"He has taken to considering me names…it's funny, in any event, it is to me," Cage said in a previous sit-down with the Los Angeles Times. "At the point when I leave the room, he'll say, 'Bye,' and afterwards go, 'A**.'"

Nicholas Cage las vegas mansion tour from 60 minutes
60 minutes

"Crows are very intelligent," the Face/Off actor said in that same interview. "And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect. I like the goth element. I am a goth."

During the CBS interviewed, Cage also showed Alfonsi a picture of his mother, Joy, that sits on his mantel. She was a choreographer, who suffered from severe mental illness and was institutionalized for much of his childhood, she says.

Nicholas Cage las vegas mansion tour from 60 minutes
60 minutes

The Oscar winner also recalled being $6 million in debt after the real estate market crashed, continuing to work back to back in order to pay what he owed.

"I was over-invested in real estate. ... The real estate market crashed, and I couldn't get out in time," Cage explained, adding, "I paid them all back, but it was about $6 million. I never filed for bankruptcy."

Alfonsi noted, "That had to be a dark period for you."

Cage responded, "It was dark, sure," and shared how booking roles "no doubt" helped him through it. "Work was always my guardian angel. It may not have been blue chip, but it was still work," he said.

Nicholas Cage las vegas mansion tour from 60 minutes
60 minutes

The star, who has appeared in over 100 films, was asked by Alfonsi if his pursuit of an acting career was about becoming "a movie star, or was it about escaping into something else?"

"No. It was about wanting to be James Dean in, in Rebel Without a Cause and wearing that red jacket," he said. "Wanting to be John in Saturday Night Fever. I came outta the cinema electrified. I was like, yeah, wanting to go there."

The California native's most recent feature film is Renfield. He plays the title character who is the long-suffering servant of Dracula. The American comedy horror film, directed and produced by Chris McKay, follows Renfield who procures his master's prey. However, after centuries of subjection, Renfield is ready to discover life outside the shadow of the blood-sucking vampire.

Nicolas Cage as Dracula in Renfield, directed by Chris McKay.
Nicolas Cage in Renfield (2023). Universal Pictures

In March, Renfield world premiered at the Overlook Film Festival. It was released in theaters on April 14, 2023, by Universal Pictures. The film has grossed $13.6 million in the United States, as of April 23, according to The Numbers.

Related Articles
WESTBURY, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of a Bed Bath & Beyond store on September 15, 2022 in Westbury New York, United States. Many families along with businesses are suffering the effects of inflation as the economy is dictating a change in spending habits. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
This Is When You Have to Use Bed Bath & Beyond's Famous Blue Coupons By as Store Files for Bankruptcy
US actor Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of "Renfield" in New York City on March 28, 2023.
Nicolas Cage Recalls 'Dark' Time Being $6 Million in Debt While 'Over-Invested in Real Estate'
NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Bag Tout
These Under-the-Bed Storage Containers Are 'Great Space Savers,' and They're Just $8 Apiece
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger
Ant Anstead Celebrates '2 Years of Magic' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger — See His Sweet Tribute!
Amazon Closet Organization Tout
This Amazon Curation Is Dedicated to Closet Organization Solutions, and Prices Start at $7
Yankee Candle Sale Tout
This 'Soothing' Yankee Candle Perfectly Captures the Aroma of a 'Fresh Spring' Day, and It's Just $26 Today
Bedsure Reversible Comforter Amazon Deal
This Pretty Reversible Comforter Set Feels Like Getting 'Cocooned in a Cloud' — and It's Up to 60% Off
Furniture Roundup: Best Deals TOUT
Amazon Dropped So Many New Furniture Deals This Weekend, and Prices Start at $44
Molblly Standard Pillows Shredded Memory Foam Tout
These Memory Foam Pillows Are So Comfy, It's 'Hard to Get Out of Bed' — and They're Just $15 Apiece
BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Tout
This Portable Air Conditioner 'Made Record Heat Bearable,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
Amazon Wedding Registry TOUT
These 10 Top-Rated Wedding Gifts Are Trending on Amazon — and Everything Is Under $75
Kopbeau tower fan TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Say There's 'No Need' for the AC When You Have This Tower Fan — and It's on Sale
Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
Barbara Walters' $20M NYC Home of 30 Years, Where She Lived Until Her Death, Is for Sale — See Inside
ZCWA Robot Vacuum Tout
This Robot Vacuum Is an 'Amazing Saving Grace' That Does 'All the Hard Work' — and It's $560 Less at Amazon
Buganda Memory Foam Bath Mat Tout
This Cloud-Like Bath Mat with 13,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for $10 at Amazon Today
Dehumidifier Tout
This Dehumidifier Removes So Much Moisture, It's Like a 'Magic Trick' — and It's on Sale