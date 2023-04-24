Nicolas Cage Shows Off Gothic Las Vegas Mansion, Complete with a 'Black Dragon' and Indoor Dome for His Crow

Nicolas Cage is showing off his jaw-dropping Las Vegas mansion, giving fans a peek inside the one-of-a-kind lair during an interview with 60 Minutes,

Cage, 59, shares the manor with his wife and young daughter. The house is "part Goth-cathedral and part avant-garde gallery," according to the segment above. It's also occupied by a menagerie of unique pets, including an intimidating gray cat, a "black dragon" and an African crow in the living room.

"This is my black dragon. It's a monitor lizard," he says, showing the animal to host Sharyn Alfonsi, while touring what appears to be a two-story, wood-paneled library with a mezzanine and a massive glowing green chandelier. "He'll get to be about 6 feet long. He's like having a real dinosaur in your house. It's kind of amazing. And he's alive."

The interview began with Cage and Alfonsi taking a joy ride in his brand new gold Lamborghini, reportedly a tribute to a 1968 film directed by Federico Fellini.

"It was a crazy beautiful Fellini movie, and it inspired me," Cage explained. "So when I saw this. I said, "That's the car." It's not a Ferrari, which would be great. But they don't really have any gold Ferraris."

After the pair pass through his home's gates, viewers are taken inside the estate, where a sea turtle swimming in an aquarium, a pool table and an old-school jukebox can also be seen.

Near a massive fireplace framed by torch-shaped sconces, lives a foul-mouthed pet crow named Hoogan, who resides in a mesh, dome-dome shaped enclosure in a living room.

"He has taken to considering me names…it's funny, in any event, it is to me," Cage said in a previous sit-down with the Los Angeles Times. "At the point when I leave the room, he'll say, 'Bye,' and afterwards go, 'A**.'"

"Crows are very intelligent," the Face/Off actor said in that same interview. "And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect. I like the goth element. I am a goth."

During the CBS interviewed, Cage also showed Alfonsi a picture of his mother, Joy, that sits on his mantel. She was a choreographer, who suffered from severe mental illness and was institutionalized for much of his childhood, she says.

The Oscar winner also recalled being $6 million in debt after the real estate market crashed, continuing to work back to back in order to pay what he owed.

"I was over-invested in real estate. ... The real estate market crashed, and I couldn't get out in time," Cage explained, adding, "I paid them all back, but it was about $6 million. I never filed for bankruptcy."

Alfonsi noted, "That had to be a dark period for you."

Cage responded, "It was dark, sure," and shared how booking roles "no doubt" helped him through it. "Work was always my guardian angel. It may not have been blue chip, but it was still work," he said.

The star, who has appeared in over 100 films, was asked by Alfonsi if his pursuit of an acting career was about becoming "a movie star, or was it about escaping into something else?"

"No. It was about wanting to be James Dean in, in Rebel Without a Cause and wearing that red jacket," he said. "Wanting to be John in Saturday Night Fever. I came outta the cinema electrified. I was like, yeah, wanting to go there."

The California native's most recent feature film is Renfield. He plays the title character who is the long-suffering servant of Dracula. The American comedy horror film, directed and produced by Chris McKay, follows Renfield who procures his master's prey. However, after centuries of subjection, Renfield is ready to discover life outside the shadow of the blood-sucking vampire.

Nicolas Cage in Renfield (2023). Universal Pictures

In March, Renfield world premiered at the Overlook Film Festival. It was released in theaters on April 14, 2023, by Universal Pictures. The film has grossed $13.6 million in the United States, as of April 23, according to The Numbers.