See the Stunning Handmade Place Cards From Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Up Close

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made every detail of their wedding absolutely beautiful, down to the place cards made by The Bombay Lettering Company.

The calligraphers shared a gallery of close-up photos of the handmade cards that adorned the dining tables at one of the couple’s receptions. In addition to the names of the bride, 36, and groom, 26, they showed off their work for a few important guests, including Joe Jonas‘ fiancée Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and the mother of the groom, Denise Jonas.

“The ‘write’ way to end 2018,” the Bombay Lettering Company captioned the slideshow. “I’m so grateful that I could play a tiny role in the most magnificent wedding of the year. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, you two looked so magical together and it was an absolute pleasure to be your Wedding Calligrapher. Here are the cards for the Western wedding sit down dinner. More images coming soon.”

The happy couple wed this past weekend in Jodhpur, India. They had two ceremonies over the course of five days — one Hindu and one Christian — to honor each of their cultures, which they blended beautifully in every celebration.

The flowers worn and held by the bridal party were made by their favorite New York-based florist, Jenya Tsybulskyi of Jenya Flowers (NYC) who they flew in just to work on the blooms for the big day. Tsybulski worked “only on the personal flowers” including those for the “bridesmaids, boutonnieres, bouquets for the mothers of the bride and groom and the bridal bouquet for Priyanka,” he told PEOPLE. All of the decorative flowers were provided by a local vendor.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra (c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

Chopra’s bouquet for the Western ceremony held flowers with special meaning to the actress and her mom, Madhu, including tuberose, “both the bride and the mother of the bride’s favorite flower,” Tsybulski said. The most important stems were sourced in India at Mumbai’s Dadar flower market.

She “wanted something elegant, romantic, delicate, and contemporary yet timeless. So I worked with a highly fragrant mix,” the florist revealed.

The arrangement complemented Chopra show-stopping gown, a hand-beaded and embroidered creation by Ralph Lauren with a stunning 75-foot long veil. Jonas’s boutonniere, which included tuberose, matched hers.

“Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day,” Chopra, 36, told PEOPLE exclusively for this week’s cover story. “But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be.”

The couple hosted 225 guests including Kevin with wife Danielle, Joe, Turner and the youngest Jonas brother Frankie, along with Chopra’s brother Siddharth.

“The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me,” Nick admitted. “You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.”

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” added Chopra. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”