This $700 Stick Vacuum That's 'Just as Good' as a Dyson Is on Sale for Only $140 at Amazon

If the spring cleaning hustle is feeling a little overwhelming to you, let us put you at ease: Just add a new vacuum cleaner to the mix.

Grab the Nicebay Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's a whopping 80 percent off at Amazon. You can get to work by simply cleaning all the nooks and crannies around the house — without worrying about serious scrubbing and finagling grout.

This vacuum cleaner has a 280-watt motor and can hit up to 25,000 pascals of suction. Choose from six cleaning settings, including manual mode and automatic mode, directly from the digital touchscreen. Thanks to the multi-stage HEPA filtration system, the vacuum picks up particles and other allergens as it works, making it easier to breathe indoors. Its flexible design allows you to more readily clean under bulky pieces of furniture, and the brush head is equipped with LED lighting, illuminating all the dust in front of you.

Use the device on just about any surface, including carpets and hard floors, as well as upholstered items and car interiors. To transform the device into a handheld vacuum, just pop on the included attachments like a mini dusting brush, and get to work. Once the vacuum is fully charged, it can run for up to 55 minutes on its lowest setting and 18 minutes on its highest.

Amazon

Buy It! Nicebay Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the stick vacuum a five-star rating, with many swearing that it's "just as good" as a Dyson and calling it a "hidden gem." One user said, "I have not used my old vacuum once since getting this one," while another added: "This is one of the most valuable products I have at home."

A third shopper wrote, "I have all the fancy vacuums out there, Dyson, Shark, you name it." They continued, "I purchased this vacuum for my daughter for her college apartment, and I was tempted to keep it for myself." It has an "amazing lightweight feature" and "strong suction," according to the reviewer, plus they like "how it bends to get under things." They finished off by saying, "[My daughter] uses it every day, and it's perfect for carpet or bare floors."

Head to Amazon to get the Nicebay Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's 80 percent off.

