This Handheld Vacuum Is a 'Pint-Sized Powerhouse,' and It's 70% Off at Amazon Right Now

Spring is in the air and that also means spring cleaning chores are here, too. Even if you're not super into spring cleaning, having efficient tools handy goes a long way toward making these chores easier and dare we say, enjoyable.

A great device to add to the mix is a handheld vacuum, and shoppers are loving this handheld cordless vacuum cleaner, which is 70 percent off at Amazon.

The Nicebay Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has a brushless motor and two suction modes that make it powerful, despite its deceivingly small size — it stands just 16.5 inches tall and weighs less than three pounds. For those tackling pet hair or dust, use the low suction mode (8,000 pascals) to whisk it all away, and the high suction mode (15,000 pascals) is best for making debris and crumbs disappear. Just push the speed control button to toggle between the two options.



It also has a three-stage HEPA and stainless steel filtration system that filters out 99.9 percent of dust. Keeping it clean is a breeze, too, as the filter can be removed easily and washed when needed. Plus, an extra HEPA filter is included with the vacuum, along with attachments, a crevice nozzle, and a brush. The crevice nozzle can help clean hard-to-reach spots, such as between couch cushions and seat gaps in cars, while the brush can tidy up tight spaces, including a keyboard.

The handheld vacuum has an LED display as well that indicates the battery percentage, power mode, and when the dust collection bin is getting full. When the battery runs low, it can be recharged in as little as four hours and has a runtime of 26 minutes, depending on which power mode you're using.

Shoppers are impressed with the cleaning device, too. One shopper deemed it "easy to use" and "easy to hold" as someone with "severe arthritis," and another satisfied customer called the vacuum a "pint-sized powerhouse" that's "just waiting to suck up any dirt, dust, and hair that crosses its path."

Despite the powerful suction option, the machine doesn't make a lot of noise when in use, according to a reviewer who gave it a five-star rating. "It has plenty of suction for being so lightweight and quiet," the shopper wrote. They called the vacuum "so handy," and added "I find myself using it more and more; at least multiple times almost every day. At times, I think about ordering a second one for the other end of the house."

Make spring cleaning a little easier with this cordless handheld vacuum while it's on sale with double discounts at Amazon.

