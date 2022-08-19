Amazon Shoppers Call This Stick Vacuum a 'Hidden Gem,' and It's 79% Off Right Now

Cleaning the house is certainly a pain — but it is a necessity. Employing the right tool, of course, can help, whether it's a powerful steam mop or a handheld vacuum cleaner. So if you're looking for something new to add to your collection, there are plenty of deals happening at Amazon right now.

Consider the Nicebay Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is a whopping $394 off at Amazon. The stick vacuum is equipped with a 280-watt motor and can reach suction speeds as high as 25,000 pascals, effortlessly picking up dust, pet hair, and debris. Thanks to the four-layer HEPA filter, the vacuum also traps pollutants as you work, making it easier to breathe indoors. Plus, you'll always be able to see the battery level, power mode, and filter blockage indicator with the digital touchscreen.

Users can also fold down the vacuum while they work, making it a breeze to clean underneath the bed and maneuver around furniture. The brush head is equipped with LED lights, illuminating dust as you work, and you can even mount the device on the wall to save space. The vacuum can also be shortened into a handheld device and comes with one extra accessory: a small brush.

Amazon

Buy It! Nicebay Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 with coupon (org. $499.99); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this cordless vacuum cleaner, noting that it's "good as Dyson" and calling it a "hidden gem." One user wrote, "I've been surprised by the quality of this cordless vacuum," while another added: "Watch out, Dyson!"

A third five-star reviewer — who's always had Dysons — was impressed with this device, sharing, "We were surprised at how well this device worked because we've always been Dyson brand loyalists." They explained that the "design is beautiful" and appreciated that the LED battery display was "helpful." They finished off by saying, "Everything functions great and we couldn't be happier — at a fraction of the Dyson cost!"

Head to Amazon to get the Nicebay Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's 79 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.