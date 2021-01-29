NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez Is Selling His Beverly Hills House for $28 Million — See Inside
The expansive estate includes a lighted tennis court, a sparkling pool, and lush greenery
Tony Gonzalez is moving on!
The NFL Hall of Famer, 44, is selling his Beverly Hills home for $28 million.
Completed in 2019, the expansive estate includes a lighted tennis court, a sparkling pool, and lush greenery, which can all be seen from the balcony of the master suite.
A dramatic 24-foot high entry greets guests as they enter into the open floor plan home, featuring six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, as well as a charming study with built-in cabinetry and double doors to the front of the estate.
A chef's kitchen opens to a massive family room, a charming pub room with floor-to-ceiling wine storage, and a chiseled limestone fireplace wall.
A pool house with a gym and an eight-car garage round out the sprawling property.
Gonzalez and his wife, former "Beat Shazam" DJ October Gonzalez, bought the property for $7.1 million in 2016 and demolished the traditional-style house that stood there, opting for a more modern chateau, according to the L.A. Times.
At 12,855 square feet, the manor is almost three times the size of the house it replaced, The Times writes. It was first listed over the summer for $30 million.
Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates and Michelle Gracie of Rodeo Realty are the co-listing agents.