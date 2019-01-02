Newlyweds Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead Reveal Their Romantic New Year's Eve Tradition

It may be a new year, but Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead are still basking in all of their memories from 2018.

The couple, who tied the knot in a secret wedding on Dec. 22, took to Instagram to share their sweet and simple New Year’s Eve tradition. Last New Year’s Eve, the newlyweds decided they would begin writing down all of their special moments from the year on pink paper and placing them in a glass jar, which they could only open on Dec. 31, 2018 to reflect on their year together.

“Happy new year!!!,” Anstead, who hosts Discovery’s Wheelers and Dealers, captioned a photo of the full jar alongside two glasses of champagne. “This time last year @christinaelmoussa and I started filling this jar! We called it the ‘pink pot’! Every time we did something special we wrote it down and placed it in the jar! And I’m not talking cool stuff, I’m talking only the exceptional moments! the MEGA stuff!”

“And tonight (a year later) we open a jar that is jammed FULL,” the TV host continued. “In 2018 we have worked HARD! And played hard too! We have travelled to some amazing places all over the world! We blended our two beautiful families, we have seen and done bucket list stuff and topped off what has been the most amazing year with our marriage!”

Anstead, 39, then went on to share his gratitude for his “unbelievable kids”— daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12—from a previous marriage. (El Moussa shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with her ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa.)

“I pinch myself every day for finding my WIFE #ChristinaAnstead. I am blessed! I am lucky!” Anstead wrote. “2018 you have been one hell of a wild ride! Tonight we open the bubbly and re read while we empty the jar. And I Cannot wait to start re filling it in 2019! Starting with our Honeymoon! 2019 we are ready for you! Bring it on!”

El Moussa, 35, who is changing her last name to ‘Anstead’, shared her own post about the special jar on Instagram and highlighted some of her favorite memories from the past year.

“This time last year there were so many unknowns and so much was up in the air for me personally and professionally,” she wrote. “@ant_anstead and I started this jar on 12/31/17 and placed a note in it every time we did something really special. Reading them tonight it truly has been the most unbelievable year!! SO grateful.”

What items made the cut for El Moussa? Their wedding, their “blended family,” and moving into their new home together in Newport Beach, Calif., which recently doubled as their wedding venue.

The HGTV star also reflected on a few professional milestones, which included filming her new solo show Christina On the Coast and Flip or Flop being renewed for an 8th season.

“Thank you 2018!” she finished. “Happy New Year everyone!! Cheers to 2019.”

El Moussa and Anstead began dating in October 2017, and recently married during a surprise ceremony in their front yard with 70 of their closest friends and family. “It was just perfect for us,” El Moussa told PEOPLE of the celebration in December. “Everything we wanted.”