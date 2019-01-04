Newlyweds Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead on the Ritual They Do 'Every Single Morning In Bed'

Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead have a unique morning ritual.

Anstead, who tied the knot with the Flip or Flop designer on Dec. 22 in a surprise backyard wedding, shared that the couple have to play a certain game every morning before getting out of bed.

He shared a throwback video of himself and El Moussa laying on a beach playing rock, paper, scissors, or as the British-born Wheeler Dealers host calls it, “scissor, paper, stone.”

“Had to reshare this video! As it goes down as one of my faves of 2018!” Anstead, 39, writes. “Reason is @christinaelmoussa and I play scissor, paper, stone EVERY single morning in bed! And the loser makes the coffee!!!”

Of course, Anstead couldn’t help but share that he won that morning’s round of the game, meaning that El Moussa, 35, had to be the one to get up and start a pot.

“(Ps. This mornings coffee was expertly made and tasted great without leaving my bed)” he writes, followed by the winking face emoji, “#winner” and two x’s.

In the video, Anstead says, “Alright it’s gamble time,” before El Moussa asks, “what are our wagers? what are we betting against?”

“Loser gets the drinks,” Anstead responds as El Moussa smiles.

As they play a few rounds of the game, Anstead playfully accuses El Moussa of cheating, before she pretends to cut his paper with her scissors signaling her victory and giving him a smooch.

The pair, who began dating in October 2017 and got engaged secretly in September, recently married during a in front of 70 of their closest friends and family. “It was just perfect for us,” the HGTV star told PEOPLE of the celebration in December. “Everything we wanted.”

Their “blended” family includes El Moussa’s two children — Brayden, 3, and Taylor, 8, — whom she shares with her ex husband and current Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek. Anstead also has two kids from a previous marriage: Archie, 12, and Amelie, 15.