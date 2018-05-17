Newly Single Jonathan Scott Was Moved to Tears at Twin Drew’s Wedding: They've 'Given Me Hope'

Jonathan Scott hasn’t given up on finding love, thanks to his brother Drew.

The contractor half of HGTV’s Property Brothers recently split from serious girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov, but, he says, attending his twin’s wedding to longtime love Linda Phan, which took place in Italy on Saturday, helped restore his faith in finding the one.

“The special bond they have has given me hope,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

The newly single star, who has said he’s “the emotional one” among the Scott siblings, admits to “crying the whole time” during the day’s events, but he did manage to get through an off-the-cuff best man toast.

“I decided not to write my speech, but to speak from the heart,” he says. “That wasn’t hard because I love both Drew and Linda very much.” He adds, “And I knew I wouldn’t be able to get 10 words in without sobbing like an idiot.”

Of his model romance he explains, “There is such profound love and respect between the two of them. They really do make each other better people. And to see that bond now made official after, I believe, eight years, it just feels right.”

He continues, “Linda really taught Drew to have an open heart. Drew has always been very analytical in his approach to life, but Linda taught him to slow down and express love, and it’s really made him a better man. And I’m glad to have them both on my team.”

Jonathon, 40, and Kuznetsov, 29, a development producer at Scott Brothers Entertainment, parted ways in April, a representative for the Scotts confirmed to PEOPLE.

The TV carpenter shared a message about the amicable separation in a post on his Instagram, writing: “Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction. There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

The parting wasn’t his first serious heartbreak, either. He was married once before after a whirlwind romance in 2007. Sadly, the union wasn’t meant to be and the couple split after just two years together. “We were young, and there was a rush going into it,” Jonathan previously told PEOPLE. “After that I felt defeated, but I learned a lot.”

Despite the divorce, Jonathan was hoping to tie the knot again with Kuznetsov. “We definitely want to get married and have kids, but we’re just finding joy in our relationship and still learning about each other as well,” he said while the pair were together.

For now, it seems, he’s happy to have an official new family member.

“Linda fits perfectly into the Scott family,” Jonathan says. “She doesn’t take herself too seriously, she’s caring toward others and she loves a good laugh. For the first time in my life, I love having a sister.”