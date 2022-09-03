A Soft and 'Cozy' Blanket That Amazon Shoppers Love Is on Sale for as Little as $9 Right Now

Although it's still technically summer, September marks the turning of the seasons — which means the changing of the leaves, knee-high boots, and pumpkin everything is just around the corner. And while that may certainly still be a few weeks away, Amazon is already marking down prices on tons of fall must-have essentials.

Those discounts include the Newcosplay Super Soft Blanket, which is as little as $9 right now. The flannel blanket is made from 100 percent premium microfiber polyester, making it soft, fluffy, and durable — the perfect thing you'd want to toss over you on a chilly day. Plus, this material won't pill, wrinkle, or shrink over time, even after several washes, so it's sure to last plenty of seasons to come.

The blanket comes in several colors, including green, brown, and rainbow, and is available in five sizes: two smaller throw sizes, as well as twin, queen, and king. Toss the blanket over the couch to add a pop of color or keep it directly on top of your bed for some extra warmth while you sleep.

Amazon

Buy It! Newcosplay Super Soft Blanket, $8.49 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the blanket, with over 4,400 users giving it a five-star rating. Many call it "cozy" and "buttery soft." One reviewer wrote, "It was supposed to be for me but my dog decided to take it from me," while another shared: "I bought two and I'm getting ready to buy a third."

A third five-star reviewer explained that their husband purchased two blankets for them for "curling up in a recliner with a good book or having something to grab when it's a bit chilly." They enthused, "This is one of the softest blankets I have ever felt, and the family agrees." They finished off by saying, "Can't sit down with one without a cat jumping up to join me — even they give it five stars!"

Head to Amazon to grab the Newcosplay Super Soft Blanket while it's as little as $9.

