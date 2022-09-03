Lifestyle Home A Soft and 'Cozy' Blanket That Amazon Shoppers Love Is on Sale for as Little as $9 Right Now “I bought two and I’m getting ready to buy a third” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 3, 2022 03:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Although it's still technically summer, September marks the turning of the seasons — which means the changing of the leaves, knee-high boots, and pumpkin everything is just around the corner. And while that may certainly still be a few weeks away, Amazon is already marking down prices on tons of fall must-have essentials. Those discounts include the Newcosplay Super Soft Blanket, which is as little as $9 right now. The flannel blanket is made from 100 percent premium microfiber polyester, making it soft, fluffy, and durable — the perfect thing you'd want to toss over you on a chilly day. Plus, this material won't pill, wrinkle, or shrink over time, even after several washes, so it's sure to last plenty of seasons to come. The blanket comes in several colors, including green, brown, and rainbow, and is available in five sizes: two smaller throw sizes, as well as twin, queen, and king. Toss the blanket over the couch to add a pop of color or keep it directly on top of your bed for some extra warmth while you sleep. Amazon Buy It! Newcosplay Super Soft Blanket, $8.49 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Tons of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the blanket, with over 4,400 users giving it a five-star rating. Many call it "cozy" and "buttery soft." One reviewer wrote, "It was supposed to be for me but my dog decided to take it from me," while another shared: "I bought two and I'm getting ready to buy a third." A third five-star reviewer explained that their husband purchased two blankets for them for "curling up in a recliner with a good book or having something to grab when it's a bit chilly." They enthused, "This is one of the softest blankets I have ever felt, and the family agrees." They finished off by saying, "Can't sit down with one without a cat jumping up to join me — even they give it five stars!" Head to Amazon to grab the Newcosplay Super Soft Blanket while it's as little as $9. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.