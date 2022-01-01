Amazon's New Year's Sale Has Thousands of Deals, and These Are the 35 Worth Shopping — Starting at $7
Although the new year is often replete with plenty of resolutions, it's also already packed with not-to-be-missed sales. And lucky for us, Amazon just dropped thousands of deals in honor of the new year, including discounts on top brands like Dyson, Sony, Apple, Ray-Ban, and more.
Amazon's New Year sale is packed with discounted electronics, everyday home essentials, kitchen appliances, beauty products, and smart home devices; you'll be able to snag everything from Apple AirPods Pro (down over $50) to a Dyson air purifier that's been slashed by over $100. Shoppers can save up to 63 percent, with prices starting at just $7. But you're going to want to move quickly because these sale prices won't stick around forever.
Shop the 35 best New Year's deals happening at Amazon right now:
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera, $59.95 (orig. $69.95)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones, $98 (orig. $179)
- Sleep Mantra Cooling Mattress Topper, $63.74 (orig. $100)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $177 (orig. $299.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (orig. $279)
- Ray-Ban Erika Round Sunglasses, $69 (orig. $138)
- Tuft & Needle Original Full Adaptive Foam Mattress, $636 (orig. $795)
- Insignia 50-Inch Smart Fire TV, $349.99 (orig. $449.99)
- Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $108.12 (orig. $299.99)
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, $99.95 (orig. $149.99)
- Amazon Halo Band, $49.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Umyogo Women's Running Shoes, $37.30 (orig. $48.99)
- Circuit Fitness Recumbent Magnetic Exercise Bike, $328.20 (orig. $412.28)
- California Design Den 400 Thread Count 4-Piece Sheet Set, $55.24 (orig. $129.99)
- USB Wall Charger Surge Protector 5 Outlet Extender, $15.99 (orig. $21.99)
- Oxo Good Grips Nonstick Skillet, $29.95 (orig. $39.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (orig. $249.99)
- Hoover Onepwr Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $199.99)
- McCulloch Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner, $139.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Amazon Essentials Women's Puffer Jacket, $35.60 (orig. $41.90)
- FunkyMonkey Women's Slides, $7.20 with coupon (orig. $17.99)
- Trademark Innovations Foldable Hyacinth Storage Baskets, $43.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon, $359 (orig. $589.99)
- Hanes Women's 10-Pair Value Pack Crew Socks, $10.97 (orig. $12.99)
- Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, $18.83 (orig. $24.99)
- Msq Eye Makeup Brushes, $8.99 (orig. $11.99)
- GE Drip Coffee Maker, $29 (orig. $79)
- Dyson Pure Hot Cool Link HP02 Air Purifier, $429 (orig. $562.48)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $30 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Lodge 3.6-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Casserole Dish with Lid, $79.90 (orig. $90)
- Zinus Lottie Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $190.76 (orig. $320)
- Revlon 1875W Turbo Fast Hair Dryer, $13.92 (orig. $24.99)
- Mfox Calming Dog Bed, $28.79 (orig. $35.99)
Amazon's top-rated pillows are 40 percent off right now, and they're the best-selling pillows for a reason; each one is filled with a soft down-alternative material designed to stay cool — and keep you cool — all night long. Over 112,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating, with one reviewer writing, "I swear these pillows were made of heaven and pixie dust."
If you're looking to splurge on some electronics, don't overlook the Insignia 50-Inch Smart FIre TV, which has been slashed by $100. You'll be able to stream thousands of movies thanks to all the included apps and channels, and it comes with a smart remote that can be controlled via voice command. Plus, don't miss out on a pair of $98 Sony noise-canceling headphones that shoppers call the "best of the best."
For those looking to start the new year with a clean slate, shop the Hoover Onepwr Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that's powerful enough to pick up all the dirt, dust, and pet dander in the house. And there are plenty of other smaller items you're sure to use nearly every day, like a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses for 50 percent off, a beloved $30 nonstick skillet, and a set of storage baskets for just $43.
