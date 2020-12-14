New Year, New Hues! All the Shades Someone Has Named 2021 Color of the Year So Far

The very neutral "Ultimate Gray" and a sunny yellow dubbed "Illuminating" are the colors that global color authority Pantone predicts will come to dominate 2021.

In a press release last week, the color forecaster explained that Ultimate Gray is meant to evoke "solid and dependable elements, which are everlasting and provide a firm foundation," something we could likely all use after a tumultuous 2020.

Illuminating, on the other hand, looks ahead. It's “a bright and cheerful yellow sparkling with vivacity, a warming yellow shade imbued with solar power," Pantone's experts said.

And while Pantone is the dominant player in the color-prediction field, others have weighed in with their own — very different — hues.