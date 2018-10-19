New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight Is Getting an HGTV Show: All About Farmhouse Fixer

A New Kid on the Block is the newest face on HGTV.

Jonathan Knight, who was a member of the massively popular boy band alongside his younger brother Jordan, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood from 1986 to 1994, will be joining the network as the host of his own show, Farmhouse Fixer.

The pilot, set to air in 2019, will follow Knight, 49, as he restores an antique New England farmhouse. The singer, who is now a “renovation expert” according to a release from HGTV, has restored over 200 houses in the 20 years since he hung up the mic.

RELATED: Jonathan Scott Believes ‘the Right Person Will Come Along’ 6 Months After Split from Girlfriend

Michel Linssen/Redferns

“Old farmhouses are American treasures,” Jonathan says in a statement from the network. “Most have been in the same family for 200 years and have never been renovated. And they’re disappearing fast. If we don’t save them, they’re going to be gone.”

After departing New Kids in 1994, Knight reportedly worked as a real estate investor in Massachusetts, before eventually returning to the spotlight when the group reunited in 2008. They released their first album in 14 years, The Block, and embarked on a world tour.

Marcello Ambriz

RELATED: Pregnant HGTV Star Leanne Ford Selling L.A. Cabin She Designed, for $995,000 — See Inside

He also appeared on the 26th season of the Amazing Race in 2015 alongside his now-fiance Harley Rodriguez. The couple got engaged in November 2016 on a trip to Africa with their moms.

Farmhouse Fixer will air on HGTV in 2019.